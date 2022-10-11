Caledonian Record Power Rankings: Vermont H.S. Football Week 6
Buy Now

The Redhawks remain at No. 1. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

Champlain Valley fought off Burr and Burton 38-35 in a potential preview of the Division I title game, Middlebury stunned Hartford in overtime, St. Johnsbury ended its three-game skid while North Country and Lyndon slipped down the Division II standings.

Another dramatic week went down on the Vermont gridiron and the race for postseason seedings heats up as we head to Week 7.

