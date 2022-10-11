Caledonian Record Power Rankings: Vermont H.S. Football Week 6

Champlain Valley fought off Burr and Burton 38-35 in a potential preview of the Division I title game, Middlebury stunned Hartford in overtime, St. Johnsbury ended its three-game skid while North Country and Lyndon slipped down the Division II standings.
Another dramatic week went down on the Vermont gridiron and the race for postseason seedings heats up as we head to Week 7.
So let’s get to it: The Caledonian-Record’s Week 6 Vermont high school football power rankings.
1. CHAMPLAIN VALLEY
Record: 5-1 (5-0 in Vermont)
Previous Ranking: 1
The Redhawks continue to prove they are Vermont’s premier club after sinking fellow unbeaten and second-ranked Burr and Burton 38-35, building a late 17-point lead before staving off a comeback attempt. The road to a perfect season continues this week with a meeting at white-hot Essex.
2. BURR AND BURTON
Record: 5-1
Previous Ranking: 2
The Bulldogs hung tough with top-ranked Champlain Valley in a potential preview of the Division I title game. Despite their first loss of the season, they stay put at No. 2 among Vermont’s top teams. An interesting Thursday night clash with D-II power Mt. Anthony awaits.
3. ESSEX
Record: 4-2
Previous Ranking: 3
Make that four straight wins for the defending champs, who ran for 200 yards while mowing over Colchester. How good are the Hornets? The answer comes Saturday when CVU pays a visit.
4. BELLOWS FALLS
Record: 6-0
Previous Ranking: 4
Another week, another mammoth offensive output from the defending D-II champs, who steamrolled Spaulding 62-35. It’s rivalry week for the Terriers, who clash with D-III Springfield for the 109th time — the second longest-running series in the state behind only St. J and Lyndon.
5. ST. JOHNSBURY
Record: 3-3
Previous Ranking: 5
Despite the absence of one of their top playmakers and still missing a handful of starters, the Hilltoppers overcame adversity in Burlington last Friday. Quinn Murphy and the defense lifted the Hilltoppers to a 21-13 come-from-behind win versus the SeaWolves. On tap? A senior night home showdown with Rutland — the team above SJA in the standings.
6. WINDSOR
Record: 6-0
Previous Ranking: 7
The Yellowjackets, like Bellows Falls, are pursuing an undefeated regular season after another blowout win, a 34-14 pasting of Springfield. This week brings a trip to Bradford and a meeting with rising Oxbow.
7. MT. ANTHONY
Record: 5-1
Previous Ranking: 8
Down a point at halftime in a high-scoring battle in Lyndon Center, the Patriots surged to a 53-28 victory over the Vikings. Still with their only loss to unbeaten Bellows Falls, the Patriots get a shot to take down D-I Burr and Burton in a rare Thursday battle.
8. MIDDLEBURY
Record: 3-3
Previous Ranking: On bubble
After taking a lick against Essex in Week 5, the Tigers turned in an impressive night in White River Junction, knocking off Hartford 34-33 in a wild overtime clash. Back to .500, Middlebury hopes to keep it rolling against the SeaWolves.
9. HARTFORD
Record: 2-4
Previous Ranking: 6
After back-to-back losses to big dogs Champlain Valley and Burr and Burton, the Hurricanes dropped a heartbreaker to Middlebury, 34-33 in OT. But they are still a tough out despite sliding in the rankings. Can Hartford rebound in St. Albans?
10. BRATTLEBORO
Record: 4-2
Previous Ranking: 10
The Colonels are sitting in third place in D-II after a rout over U-32. They get a clash with No. 8 Spaulding this week before a Week 8 showdown with Mt. Anthony.
On The Bubble: Rutland, Fair Haven, BFA-Fairfax-Lamoille, North Country, Colchester
