Caledonian Record Power Rankings: Vermont H.S. Football Week 7

Champlain Valley clipped the streaking Essex Hornets, Lyndon played a gem in knocking off rival North Country while retaining the Barrel, Burr and Burton avoided an upset bid from Mt. Anthony and the St. J offense got untracked in romp of Rutland.
The fun is just getting started as we head to Week 8, the final week of the regular season.
So let’s get to it: The Caledonian-Record’s Week 7 Vermont high school football power rankings.
1. CHAMPLAIN VALLEY
Record: 6-1 (6-0 in Vermont)
Previous Ranking: 1
Another test, another win for the talented Redhawks. CVU cooled white-hot Essex, stopping the Hornets’ win streak at four games with a 28-21 victory. They chase a perfect regular season against Vermont foes when one-win St. Albans comes to town.
2. BURR AND BURTON
Record: 6-1
Previous Ranking: 2
Just one of those weeks for the Bulldogs, who escaped an upset bid from Division II power Mt. Anthony. The Bulldogs stuffed a fourth-and-1 attempt late in the game to avoid the upset and remain firmly in the No. 2 spot.
3. BELLOWS FALLS
Record: 7-0
Previous Ranking: 4
The Bellows Falls buzzsaw continues to wreak havoc on opposing teams. The latest victim, rival Springfield, in a 49-15 rout. The defending Division II champs look to remain perfect when Mt. Mansfield pays a visit.
4. ST. JOHNSBURY
Record: 4-3
Previous Ranking: 5
Getting healthier at the right time and regaining their offensive mojo, Quinn Murphy produced eight TDs and the Hilltoppers throttled Rutland 56-28. With Joe Silver and Holden Newcomb coming into their own on defense, SJA is again looking dangerous. This week? The 117th meeting with rival Lyndon.
5. ESSEX
Record: 4-3
Previous Ranking: 3
The Hornets’ four-game win streak ended in Hinesburg, Essex falling behind 21-0 at halftime before falling 28-21. The defending champs hit a bump in the road. Will they have the gas when they visit the SeaWolves in a Thursday showdown?
6. WINDSOR
Record: 7-0
Previous Ranking: 6
One of the three unbeaten teams in Vermont, the defending Division III champs made quick work of Oxbow, 48-13. They host Woodstock this week looking for another unbeaten regular season.
7. MT. ANTHONY
Record: 5-2
Previous Ranking: 7
If there was one eye-opening result in Week 7, it was the Patriots’ 10-7 loss to second-ranked Burr and Burton. Mt. Anthony had a fourth-and-1 late in the game but couldn’t convert in their upset bid. While hanging with the Bulldogs is a major feat, there’s no time to ponder. They head to Brattleboro on Friday.
8. MIDDLEBURY
Record: 4-3
Previous Ranking: 8
The Tigers fended off the SeaWolves 16-8 in a grind-it-out battle last Friday. While the task is tall, the goal is simple in Week 8: beat Burr and Burton and maybe snag a home game in the first round of the Division I bracket.
9. HARTFORD
Record: 3-4
Previous Ranking: 9
Hartford hung on to beat one-win BFA-St. Albans 21-20 and hangs on to a seat at the top-10 table. They close the regular season with Rutland bussing into White River Junction.
10. BRATTLEBORO
Record: 5-2
Previous Ranking: 10
The Colonels cruised past Spaulding, but things get tougher and much more meaningful this week as Mt. Anthony pays a visit. A win over the Patriots would lock Brattleboro into the No. 2 seed in the D-II tournament.
On The Bubble: Fair Haven, BFA-Fairfax-Lamoille, Rutland, Lyndon, SeaWolves
