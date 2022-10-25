Caledonian Record Power Rankings: Vermont H.S. Football Week 8

Middlebury leapfrogged into the No. 3 seed after a stunning 43-36 double-overtime win over Burr and Burton; St. Johnsbury stopped rival Lyndon, but lost out on a home playoff game; and the top seeds in each division — Champlain Valley, Bellows Falls and Windsor — capped undefeated regular seasons in Vermont. But now the second season has arrived and all the chips are on the table.
The playoffs are here and crowns are up for grabs.
So let’s get to it: The Caledonian-Record’s Week 8 Vermont high school football power rankings.
1. CHAMPLAIN VALLEY
Record: 7-1 (7-0 in Vermont)
Previous Ranking: 1
Jack Sumber, Ollie Cheer, Alex Provost and the Redhawks lit up another Vermont foe, ripping St. Albans 42-14 to finish undefeated against Vermont opponents. The clear favorites in D-I begin their quest for a title with a clash aginst the SeaWolves, a team CVU clubbed 42-20 in Week 3.
2. BELLOWS FALLS
Record: 8-0
Previous Ranking: 3
Keep winning, keep climbing in the power poll. The Division II Terriers capped a perfect regular season with a 48-14 romp over Mt. Mansfield. Now Bellows Falls sets its sights on back-to-back titles and begins the playoffs against eighth-seeded Spaulding.
3. BURR AND BURTON
Record: 6-2
Previous Ranking: 2
Leading 27-7 at halftime, the Bulldogs blew the lead, then lost 43-36 in double overtime. The loss came a week after Burr and Burton escaped with a narrow 10-7 win over Division II Mt. Anthony. The 2 seed in Division I will need to regroup quickly if they hope to make a playoff run.
4. ST. JOHNSBURY
Record: 5-3
Previous Ranking: 4
After a three-game skid in the middle of the season, the Hilltoppers are back to health, a little deeper and looking strong heading into postseason play. Closing the season with two wins, but losing out on a home playoff game, St. J gets another shot at defending champion Essex, which ended its season last year and beat the Academy 16-14 earlier this fall.
5. ESSEX
Record: 5-3
Previous Ranking: 5
After CVU ended the streaking Hornets’ four-game win streak, Essex returned to the win column with a 43-19 Thursday night win over the SeaWolves. The Hornets beat St. J 16-14 earlier this season, but are they better? We’ll find out Friday night in Essex for a 4-5 showdown in one of the week’s best games.
6. MIDDLEBURY
Record: 5-3
Previous Ranking: 8
The Tigers delivered one of the season’s most surprising results, rallying from a 27-7 deficit against No. 2 Burr and Burton and winning 43-36 in double overtime. The win catapulted MU over Essex and St. J and into the No. 3 seed and a home playoff game clash with Hartford — a team it beat earlier by a point in overtime.
7. MT. ANTHONY
Record: 6-2
Previous Ranking: 7
After nearly stunning Burr and Burton in Week 7, the Patriots throttled Brattleboro — Ayman Naser breaking a 16-year school record with 312 rushing yards on 35 carries — and head into the Division II playoffs with a head of steam. They host North Country on Thursday looking to make a run at the championship.
8. WINDSOR
Record: 8-0
Previous Ranking: 6
The Yellow Jackets, untested since Week 1, nailed down a perfect regular season and now take aim at defending their Division III crown.
9. HARTFORD
Record: 4-4
Previous Ranking: 9
The Hurricanes delivered a shutout in a 25-0 thumping of Rutland to close the regular season, a perfect way to enter the postseason. Sixth-seeded Hartford heads to No. 3 Middlebury looking to avenge a 34-33 overtime loss in Week 6.
10. FAIR HAVEN
Record: 6-2
Previous Ranking: Bubble
Ending the regular season with a 42-8 rout of Poultney, the Slaters locked into the No. 3 seed and cracked the CR power poll top 10. Fair Haven hosts Lyndon in the first round, a team it handled 49-28 in Week 3.
On The Bubble: BFA-Fairfax-Lamoille, Brattleboro, Rutland, SeaWolves, Colchester
