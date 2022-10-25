Caledonian Record Power Rankings: Vermont H.S. Football Week 8
Buy Now

Quinn Murphy dives for a touchdown during St. J's 48-14 win over Lyndon in the 117th playing of The Game on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. (Photo by Steve Legge)

Middlebury leapfrogged into the No. 3 seed after a stunning 43-36 double-overtime win over Burr and Burton; St. Johnsbury stopped rival Lyndon, but lost out on a home playoff game; and the top seeds in each division — Champlain Valley, Bellows Falls and Windsor — capped undefeated regular seasons in Vermont. But now the second season has arrived and all the chips are on the table.

The playoffs are here and crowns are up for grabs.

