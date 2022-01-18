Caledonian-Record’s Michael Beniash Named Vermont Sportswriter Of Year For Second Time

Caledonian-Record sports editor Michael Beniash was named 2021 Vermont Sportswriter of the Year, the National Sports Media Association revealed Tuesday.
It’s the second NSMA honor for the 41-year-old New Mexico native, who also won the award in 2019. A graduate of the University of New Mexico, Beniash worked for The Albuquerque Journal (N.M.) and the Littleton Courier (N.H.) before taking over as the Caledonian-Record’s sports editor in 2009.
Beniash was selected in a vote among his Vermont peers. He shares the accolade with veteran sportswriter Tom Haley of the Rutland Herald.
The NSMA also announced that Ang Martinez WVNY/WFFF-TV was named NSMA Vermont Sportscaster of the Year.
Beniash, Haley and Martinez are three of the 115 state sportscasters and sportswriters winners from 49 states, plus the District of Columbia. A record 70 are first-time winners in their respective states. They will be honored at the 62nd NSMA Awards Weekend, June 25-27, 2022 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.
Along with the state winners, the event will celebrate the late Stuart Scott, fellow sportscaster Hubie Brown and sportswriters Curry Kirkpatrick and Jackie MacMullan, all of whom have been voted into the association’s class of 2022 hall of fame.
For the first time in NSMA history, there was a tie for the national sportscaster of the year award. The 2021 winners are Turner Sports’ Ernie Johnson and ESPN’s Scott Van Pelt.
NSMA members also voted ESPN.com’s Jeff Passan as the 20201 national sportswriter of the year.
