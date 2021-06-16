California Product Zack Kuhnert To Join Hornets

LYNDONVILLE — Zack Kuhnert, a 6-foot-5 forward from Frontier High School in Bakersfield, Calif., will join the Northern Vermont University-Lyndon men’s basketball program in the fall, the program announced Wednesday.
Kuhnert was a three-year varsity player and two-year starter at Frontier. He averaged 14 points, eight rebounds, and four assists per game for the Titans, who posted a 4-1 record in the COVID-shortened 2020-21 season. He shot 65% from the floor and 77% from the free-throw line. Kuhnert also played club basketball with Footwork Elite, Hoop Phene Elite, and Titan Hoops and trains with Level 10 Basketball and Tim Billingsley Elite Training.
Kuhnert was also a quarterback for the Frontier football team during his freshman and sophomore years and played baseball and soccer earlier in his athletic career.
NVU-Lyndon men’s basketball coach David Pasiak feels that Kuhnert will provide a boost to the Hornet frontcourt. “Zack will help to fill our need for additional frontcourt depth. He is a very solid all-around player who has competed at a high level in high school and on the club circuit. He’s a team-first guy who is willing to do all of the little things that good teams need to be successful.”
DJ Faiella, Kuhnert’s coach this past year at Frontier, is excited to see him take his game to the college level. “The Frontier boys basketball program is very excited for Zack, as he will continue to play basketball at the collegiate level. Zack is only the fourth player in our school’s history to be able to achieve this feat. To say that we couldn’t be more proud of him is underestimating our excitement. This past year was horrible for all of us and many seniors around the country. Zack has brought a light to all of our faces as we get to celebrate him going off to college and pursue his dreams.”
Kuhnert joins Kaine Allred (Moab, Utah), Gregory Fitzgerald (Brattleboro), Jaden Phillips (Tempe, Ariz.), and Brennon Crossmon (Pittsford) in Lyndon’s 2021 recruiting class.
