Captains Carlisle: St. J Brothers Take Leadership Roles At Wheaton, Lyndon; Fortin Powers Hornets To 3-0 Start

Captains Carlisle.
Yes, that’s plural.
Brothers Antonio and Alex Carlisle, former standout basketball players at St. Johnsbury Academy, have both taken leadership roles within their respective college basketball programs.
Antonio, a junior guard, is a co-captain for the NVU-Lyndon Hornets. Alex, a junior guard, is a co-captain at Wheaton College.
“Certainly proud of both of them, but it comes as no surprise,” said former St. J Academy coach Dave McGinn, who coached them both in high school. “They led here early, as Antonio was a captain as a sophomore. Great young men!”
Alex is off to a sizzling start for the Lyons.
On Wednesday night, he pumped in 34 points in Wheaton’s 117-98 win over Fisher. The shooting guard was 15 of 19 from the free-throw line, which was good for fourth on the school’s all-time list for made free throws in a game. He also matched his career-high with seven assists and added five rebounds and a pair of steals.
The big night came five days after Alex poured in a career-high 35 points in a loss to New England College on Saturday. He also tallied a team-best 18 points in the season opener against UMass-Dartmouth.
Antonio, meanwhile, collected 11 points and seven boards in an 81-77 win over Vermont Tech on Sunday in the team’s second game of the season.
WOMEN’S HOOPS
FORTIN POWERS HORNETS: In New London, N.H., ex-North Country standout Riann Fortin pumped in 23 points, Northern Vermont University-Lyndon jumped out to a 23-point halftime advantage and the Hornets rolled to a 73-46 victory over Colby-Sawyer College in Wednesday evening’s non-conference game.
The Hornets have won their first three starts of the season, the first time that a Lyndon team has started 3-0 since 2009-10. The game was Colby-Sawyer’s season opener.
Fortin (Derby) finished the night 7 of 11 shooting from the field. Lea Crompton added 14 points and a game-high six assists.
Ex-Colebrook star Sage Smith also finished in double figures with 12 points. Saleena Porter (St. Johnsbury) chipped in nine points and pulled down a team-high seven rebounds.
Marissa Holt was the only Colby-Sawyer player in double figures, as she finished with 12 points.
Lyndon connected on 28 of 62 shots (45.2%) while Colby-Sawyer converted 18 of 48 attempts (37.5%). The battle on the boards was a near standoff, with the Hornets holding a slim 34-33 advantage. The Hornets forced the Chargers into 32 turnovers, resulting in 28 Hornet points.
Lyndon hosts Johnson on Saturday its their home opener. Tip-off in Stannard Gymnasium is set for 1 p.m.
