Carey, Kingsbury, Johnson Enter Hornet Hall Of Fame

LYNDONVILLE — Northern Vermont University-Lyndon kicked off Homecoming & Family Weekend last Friday with the 2021 Athletic Hall of Fame Induction Banquet. The Class of 2021 includes Robert Carey (2008), Craig Johnson (2012) and Jamie Kingsbury (1999).
NVU-Lyndon Director of Athletics Christopher Gilmore served as Master of Ceremonies. Many Lyndon Hall of Famers were among the attendees. They included Dudley Bell (class of 1985), Roger Cartee ‘65 (class of 1984), Brian Gallagher ‘91 (class of 2018), Peter Kellaway ‘84 (class of 1998) Jennifer Kirchoff Layn ‘06 (class of 2015), Joseph Layn ‘02 (class of 2017), Jackie Priestley-Smith ‘76 (class of 2010), and Joyce Siok ‘79 (class of 2004).
Prior to the induction of the Hall’s Class of 2021, 2020 inductee Jason Gray ‘13 was presented with his Hall of Fame plaque. The 2020 induction was conducted virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
ROBERT CAREY: Carey attended high school at nearby Concord, where he was a five-time All-Conference and four-time All-State selection (including one year at Turners Falls High School in Turners Falls, Mass.). In his senior year, Carey was named to the All-New England Team. He was also selected as an Adidas and National Soccer Coaches Association of America High School All-American. He was chosen as the Vermont State Gatorade Player-of-the-Year, the first Division IV player to garner such accolades.
Carey began his collegiate career at Johnson State College, but transferred after just one year. He played for Lyndon for his remaining three years. In those three years, he was integral in bringing the men’s soccer program to the conference championship in 2005. Carey started all three years, first as a striker, and later as a central midfielder. Carey was named co-MVP his junior year and MVP his senior year. Carey also made All-Conference his junior and senior years. In 2005, as a senior and captain, he was named Sunrise Conference Player-of-the-Year and scored the game-winning goal in the conference championship game, earning Lyndon its first and only Sunrise Conference Championship.
During his time at Lyndon, Carey has participated in many community service projects, including coaching at Lyndon Area Youth Soccer and multiple soccer camps in the surrounding area. He has also spent several years mentoring local youth through the CATCH after-school program at St. Johnsbury School.
Since his final year as a player, Carey has continued to be a part of the NVU/LSC soccer scene. He assisted the women’s program from 2006-2010, and again in 2018. Carey also assisted the men’s team from 2007-2014. In 2015, he was named head coach of the men’s program at NVU-Lyndon.
He is employed by Lyndon Institute as the health and wellness case manager and is serving in the United States Air Force, through the Vermont Air National Guard, as an avionics specialist.
CRAIG JOHNSON: A cum laude graduate, Johnson’s strong commitment in the classroom earned him numerous academic awards, including the Atmospheric Sciences Department Academic Achievement Award and the Gil Ford Award for Meteorology, both of which he shares with his college sweetheart, and now wife, Laura Lenfest ‘12.
Johnson ran cross country all four years in college. During those years, his commitment to leaving it all out on the course resulted in numerous athletic honors. In his freshman year, he led the cross country team to Lyndon State’s first North Atlantic Conference (NAC) team title. In leading that team, Johnson became the first-ever male student-athlete at Lyndon to win an individual NAC title. He also earned NAC Rookie and Runner of the Year honors. His commitment to excellence as a student-athlete was recognized during his senior year when he was awarded the inaugural NAC Man-of-the-Year Award.
Former coach Chris Ummer shares, “Craig, more than anything, was an excellent leader and epitomized the term student-athlete. He held his work ethic, both athletically and academically, to a high standard and expected that from his teammates.”
He now works as a consultant with Optimal Energy Inc., providing consulting services for some of the nation’s leaders in energy efficiency. Johnson lives in Warwick, R.I., with his wife Laura.
JAMIE KINGSBURY: Kingsbury graduated with a bachelor of science in sports medicine in the spring of 1999. He was an outstanding basketball player at Oxbow High School in Bradford. He finished his high school career with 1,951 career points and was named Vermont Gatorade Player of the Year. He was also named Vermont Player of the Year by USA Today and Vermont Mr. Basketball by the Burlington Free Press. During his time at Lyndon, he was a four-year starter for the men’s basketball team. He also played one year each of soccer and baseball.
As a Hornet, Kingsbury was team captain his junior and senior year and earned All-Conference Team honors his sophomore, junior, and senior years. He was team MVP and an All-Tournament Team selection. In his first three seasons, he averaged 15.2 points per game. In his senior season, he averaged nearly 20 points per game. Kingsbury scored his 1,000th college career point on January 13, 1999, against Norwich University. In his senior year, he helped lead the team to the conference finals and finished his career scoring over 1,700 points.
In his one season of soccer, Kingsbury was a starting midfielder, in baseball, he led the team with a batting average of .409. Former athletic director and coach Skip Pound stated, “Jamie is one of the most talented players we have had here at Lyndon.”
After graduating, Kingsbury has dedicated his spare time to youth sports and volunteering as the local Little League representative in his former hometown of Piermont, N.H. While in Piermont, he coached elementary soccer, basketball, and baseball teams as well as girls and boys AAU basketball. Most recently, Kingsbury coached seventh/eighth grade boys’ soccer and baseball at Haverhill Cooperative Middle School and Woodsville Babe Ruth baseball. One of the many highlights of Kingsbury’s coaching experience was helping the Connecticut Valley North Little League (CVNLL) baseball team bring home three Vermont State Championships from 2017-2019.
Kingsbury started his own carpentry business over 20 years ago servicing the Upper Valley of Vermont and New Hampshire. He currently resides in Woodsville, N.H., with his wife Elizabeth Chase Kingsbury ‘99 and their two children, Mackenzie and Landon.
