Carey Steps Down As NVU-Lyndon Men’s Soccer Coach

NVU-Lyndon men's soccer coach Rob Carey has stepped down after eight years leading the Hornet program.

LYNDONVILLE — Northern Vermont University-Lyndon men’s soccer coach Rob Carey has stepped down after eight years leading the Hornet program.

Carey, a 2008 Lyndon State College graduate and a member of the Lyndon Athletic Hall of Fame, also served as an assistant coach for eight years prior to being elevated to the head coaching position in 2015.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.