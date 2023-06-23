Visting Wheaton topples Lyndon 85-57 in a Division III men's basketball game at Stannard Gymnasium on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. Brothers Alex (Wheaton) and Antonio (Lyndon) Carlisle, both former St. J Academy standouts, met as foes for the first time in college. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Visting Wheaton topples Lyndon 85-57 in a Division III men's basketball game at Stannard Gymnasium on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. Brothers Alex (Wheaton) and Antonio (Lyndon) Carlisle, both former St. J Academy standouts, met as foes for the first time in college. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Visting Wheaton topples Lyndon 85-57 in a Division III men's basketball game at Stannard Gymnasium on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. Brothers Alex (Wheaton) and Antonio (Lyndon) Carlisle, both former St. J Academy standouts, met as foes for the first time in college. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Visting Wheaton topples Lyndon 85-57 in a Division III men's basketball game at Stannard Gymnasium on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. Brothers Alex (Wheaton) and Antonio (Lyndon) Carlisle, both former St. J Academy standouts, met as foes for the first time in college. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Former St. J Academy standouts and veteran collegiate hoopers Antonio and Alex are relocating for their final seasons of college basketball — both moving up to the NCAA Division II level.
Alex, a captain who spent four seasons at Wheaton College (Mass.), is headed to Assumption University. Antonio, who captained the NVU-Lyndon program, will be heading to Frostburg State University after three-and-a-half years in Lyndonville.
Both are graduate transfers and will have one year to play.
Alex, a 6-foot guard, produced a dazzling career at D-III Wheaton. He started all 71 games in three years (no games due to COVID in 2020-21), averaging 17.5 points in 34.5 minutes per game. He finished his career with 1,245 career points to rank ninth all-time at Wheaton and is the most accurate free-throw shooter in school history (84.1%).
Alex, who led St. J to its last basketball title in 2019, was also named to the National Association of Basketball Coaches Division III All-District II second team last spring.
Assumption, out of the Northeast 10 Conference, went 14-14 last season and 10-10 in conference play. The Greyhounds’ season ended in the first round of the conference tournament. [Former St. J star Jake Cady is the starting quarterback at Assumption].
“The decision to leave was largely motivated by the fact that Wheaton doesn’t have any grad programs,” Alex said. “I had a year of NCAA eligibility and I ultimately decided that I wanted to use it, but I also wanted to get something out of it. I discussed transferring with a few schools but Assumption eventually became the obvious choice.
“I’m most excited to get the chance to play another year, especially at a higher level.”
Antonio, a 5-10 guard, manufactured a memorable college career here in the NEK. A three-year captain, he averaged 11.4 points and 2.3 rebounds per game as a senior while shooting a team-best 38.5% from behind the three-point arc and 84.8% from the free-throw line for the D-III Hornets. Carlisle finished his Lyndon career with 775 points, including dropping 31 points in a game at Division I Dartmouth.
He was named to the 2022-2023 College Sports Communicators NCAA Division III Basketball Academic all-district team this past spring.
Frostburg State University (Frostburg, Maryland) competes in the Mountain East Conference. The Bobcats finished the season 8-20 last winter.
“I am most excited to experience a new team culture, and play under a coach that just won my old conference in the NAC,” Antonio said.
Zack Thomsen led the State University of New York at Delhi hoops program for the past seven seasons before taking the Frostburg State job in April.
Last November, Alex and Antonio met as rivals for the only time in their college careers — Wheaton visiting Lyndon in a pre-conference clash in Lyndonville. Wheaton won 85-57.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.