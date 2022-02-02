Carlisle, Fortin Have Career Nights In Hornet Sweep

LYNDONVILLE — Antonio Carlisle had a career night and Northern Vermont University-Lyndon rallied from a 13-point deficit to defeat SUNY Cobleskill, 83-79, in a North Atlantic Conference men’s basketball crossover contest on Wednesday evening.
The Hornets improved to 5-12 overall and 2-5 in NAC play with the win. The Fighting Tigers fell to 2-15 on the season and 1-6 in conference.
Carlisle, the St. Johnsbury native, led all scorers with a career-high 31 points. He made 10 of 17 shots from the floor, including 4 of 7 from behind the three-point arc, and was a perfect 7 of 7 from the free-throw line. Jaden Phillips posted a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds. Zach Falkenburg and Luke Fredsell chipped in with 12 and 10 points respectively.
Juwan Malone led Cobleskill with 28 points and 12 rebounds. Smith finished with 20 points and Regilus also reached double figures with 12 points.
Lyndon converted 29 of 66 attempts (43.9%), including 10 of 28 from behind the three-point arc. Cobleskill was 35 of 84 (41.7%), including six of 15 (40.0%) from distance. The Hornets held a big advantage at the foul line, making 15 of 24 attempts to only three of five for the Tigers. Cobleskill held a 48-42 rebounding advantage and both teams committed 13 turnovers.
The Hornets host Husson University in a pair of NAC contests this weekend. The Hornets and Eagles will tip off at 5:30 on Friday evening, then run it back on Saturday afternoon at 1.
WOMEN
LYNDON 83, COLBLESKILL 72: In Lyndonville, Riann Fortin turned in a career night as the Hornets posted their highest scoring output of the season on the way to a North Atlantic Conference victory over SUNY Cobleskill.
Fortin, a Derby native led Lyndon with a career-high 30 points and added 12 rebounds. Lea Crompton added 17 points and a game-high six assists. Sage Smith (Colebrook) also reached double figures with 13 points, while Saleena Porter (St. Johnsbury) pulled down 11 rebounds.
Lyndon converted half of their shots (29 for 59), including three of nine from behind the three-point arc. Cobleskill only made 24 of 62 attempts (38.7%), including only six of 21 from distance. The Hornets held a 40-35 rebounding advantage and forced 26 Cobleskill turnovers while committing 22 themselves.
The win evens Lyndon’s record at 7-7 on the season. The Hornets are 2-5 in NAC play. Cobleskill falls to 9-10 overall and 4-3 in conference.
Lyndon hosts Husson University for a pair of contests this weekend. The Hornets and Eagles tip Friday evening at 7:30 in Stannard Gymnasium, and again Saturday afternoon at 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.