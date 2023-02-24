Several members of the Northern Vermont University-Lyndon men’s basketball team received North Atlantic Conference honors when the conference announced its end-of-season awards as voted on by NAC coaches on Wednesday.

Senior guard Antonio Carlisle (St. Johnsbury) was named the Senior Scholar Athlete of the Year. Freshman guard Gregory Gonyea Jr. (Dolgeville, N.Y.) was named the NAC Rookie of the Year. Junior guard Peyton Olsen (Middleburgh, N.Y.) was named to the All-Conference third team and junior forward Brett Roy (Newport) was named to the Sportsmanship team.

