Carlisle, Hajdarevic Earn Coveted Spots On National Association of Basketball Coaches Honors Court

Northern Vermont University-Lyndon men’s basketball players Antonio Carlisle, Kenan Hajdarevic, Zach Falkenburg and Neal Mulligan have been named to the National Association of Basketball Coaches Honors Court for the 2020-2021 academic year.
Carlisle and Hajdarevic are from St. Johnsbury. Falkenburg is from Bridgeport, N.Y. and Mulligan is from Marshfield.
The NABC Honors Court recognizes those men’s collegiate basketball student-athletes in all NCAA divisions and the NAIA, who excelled in academics during this past season. This marks Mulligan’s third consecutive Honors Court selection. It is also the first time that multiple Hornets have been recognized in the same year.
Carlisle, an exercise science and mathematics double major, completed his second season with the Hornets in 2020-2021, after joining the program midway through the 2019-2020 campaign. He has played in 25 games to date, averaging 5.8 points, 1.5 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game, and was one of the team’s captains this past season. He was named to the North Atlantic Conference All-Academic team in both semesters this year.
Hajdarevic graduated with a double major in criminal justice and global studies in May. He was a part of the Hornet program for four seasons, playing in 78 games and averaging 1.3 points and 2.2 rebounds per game.
Falkenburg, an exercise science major, has been a Hornet for three seasons. He is a two-year captain and has started all 60 games in his career, averaging 13.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 2.5 assists. He was named to the College Sports Information Directors of America Academic All-District 2 First Team this past season and was a NAC 2nd Team All-Conference selection in 2019-2020. He was also a NAC All-Academic Team selection in each of the past two years. A two-sport athlete, Falkenburg is also a member of Lyndon’s NAC champion men’s tennis team.
Mulligan graduated with a double major in business administration and accounting in May. He has also been part of the Hornet program for four seasons. He played in 54 games during his Lyndon career and averaged 2.3 points per contest. Mulligan was also a member of the championship men’s tennis team and was named to the NAC All-Conference and Sportsmanship Teams in that sport. He is a three-time recipient of Lyndon’s Green & Gold Award, given to the male and female student-athletes with the highest overall grade point average. Mulligan was also named the North Atlantic Conference Men’s Tennis Senior Scholar-Athlete of the Year for 2020 and was nominated for NAC Man of the Year this year. He has been selected to the NAC All-Academic Team in each of the past four years.
The largest professional association of basketball coaches, the NABC currently claims a membership of nearly 5,000 men’s basketball coaches throughout the ranks of the NCAA, NAIA, junior and community colleges and high school.
In order to be named to the Honors Court, a student-athlete must meet a high standard of academic criteria. The qualifications are as follows
Academically a junior or senior and a varsity player.
Cumulative grade point average (GPA) of 3.2 or higher at the conclusion of the 2020-2021 academic year.
Students must have matriculated at least one year at their current institution.
Member of an NCAA Division I, II, III, or NAIA Division I or II institution with an NABC member coach.
This marks the first time that multiple Hornets have been named to the Honors Court in the same year. Previous Lyndon honorees from the Northeast Kingdom include and Kalil Stoddard-Imari, Lyndonville, 2008-2009 and Robbie Rouelle, St. Johnsbury, 2017-2018.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.