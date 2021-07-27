Carlisle, Hajdarevic Earn Coveted Spots On National Association of Basketball Coaches Honors Court

St. Johnsbury, VT (05819)

Today

Cloudy and damp with rain early...then becoming partly cloudy. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy and damp with rain early...then becoming partly cloudy. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.