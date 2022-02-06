Carlisle’s 36 Points Sends Lyndon Past Husson

LYNDONVILLE — The Northern Vermont University-Lyndon men’s basketball team completed a dramatic turnaround on Saturday afternoon, running away from Husson University for a 111-80 North Atlantic Conference victory on senior day.
With the win the Hornets, who had dropped a 92-66 decision to the Eagles less than 24 hours earlier, improved to 6-13 on the season and 3-6 in NAC play. Husson, the NAC East Division leaders, suffered its first in-division loss. The Eagles are now 11-8 overall and 8-2 in conference.
St. Johnsbury’s Antonio Carlisle had another huge game for Lyndon, finishing with a new career-high of 36 points and going 11 for 18 from the floor, six for eight from behind the three-point arc, and a perfect eight for eight from the foul line.
Seniors Luke Fredsell and Zach Falkenburg celebrated senior day with 17 and 16 points respectively. Aiden Trapani added 14 points and six rebounds, and Mondwell Bukle chipped in with 13 points.
Carlisle was coming off a career-high 31 points on Wednesday in a 83-79 victory over Cobleskill.
Lyndon made 38 of 71 shots (53.5%), including a blistering 18 of 33 (54.5%) from behind the three-point arc. Husson was 30 of 66 (45.5%) from the floor, but only five of 17 (29.4%) from distance. Rebounding also played a key role in the contest. A day after getting outrebounded by 20, the Hornets were able to win the battle on the boards, 39-35. The Hornets only committed nine turnovers while the Eagles committed 13.
Hornet seniors Falkenburg and Fredsell were honored prior to today’s game. Both were joined by family and friends, and thanked for their contributions to the Hornet basketball program.
The Hornets host SUNY Delhi in a rescheduled NAC crossover contest on Monday. Tip-off in Stannard Gymnasium will be at 6:30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.