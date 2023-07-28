Caspian Challenge Set For Sunday

GREENSBORO — The 12th annual Caspian Challenge is set for Sunday, with the races beginning and ending at Tolman Corner at the ball field in Greensboro.
The Challenge, which is sponsored by the Greensboro Association, consists of an out-and-back 5K walk or run along Lake Shore Road — a dirt road with views of Caspian Lake — or a 6.8-mile “Lake Loop” race.
All events are set for an 8:30 a.m. start. Race results and age group winners will be posted online following the conclusion of the Challenge. Proceeds from the event will be directed to the Greensboro Rail Trail Development Projects.
The Lake Loop starts on pavement and runs through the center of Greensboro Village and then out of town on Craftsbury Road. The course continues along the eastern shore of Caspian Lake before proceeding uphill to the Highland Lodge and first water station. After the Lodge, the route turns west and on to dirt road. Continuing on North Shore Road, runners will find their next water station soon after Campbell’s Corner turn to the south before continuing on Lake Shore Road and to the finish at Tolman Corner.
Participants can pre-register online at greensboroassociation.org or on race day ($15 fee). Online registration is open until July 29 at 8 p.m. On-site registration is open from 7-8:15 a.m.
Children 13 and under are free. The minimum age to participate is seven. Children under 17 can use online registration, but they must have a parent sign the waiver on the printed registration form and submit it at race check-in.
Strollers are only permitted to participate in the 5K walk. Pets and bikes are not permitted in any races.
Also, a limited supply of T-shirts will be available for $15 each on race day.
