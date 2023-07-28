Caspian Challenge Set For Sunday

The 12th annual Caspian Challenge is set for Sunday, July 30, 2023. (Contributed Photo)

GREENSBORO — The 12th annual Caspian Challenge is set for Sunday, with the races beginning and ending at Tolman Corner at the ball field in Greensboro.

The Challenge, which is sponsored by the Greensboro Association, consists of an out-and-back 5K walk or run along Lake Shore Road — a dirt road with views of Caspian Lake — or a 6.8-mile “Lake Loop” race.

