One of Riley Fenoff’s top traits is his will to win.
But the former Danville running star hasn’t gotten the chance to chase victory in over eight months.
Like college athletes across the country, the COVID-19 pandemic has forced the Franklin Pierce University student-athlete to the sideline since February.
“In terms of an athlete, and I don’t want this to come out the wrong way because it’s been hard on everybody, but the hardest part of the layoff is just training and training, working hard and doing all the right things, keeping the grades up, and then the season gets canceled,” said Fenoff, who ran his last competitive race on Feb. 24 at an indoor track and field meet in Boston. “It’s a never-ending cycle. Unfortunately, to nobody’s fault, we’re just not able to compete and that’s the hardest part.”
The Caledonian-Record caught up with Fenoff, the 20-year-old who is a third-year senior at the Division II school in Rindge (N.H.).
Graduating a year early, the Danville native, with a 4.0 grade-point average, will earn his major in psychology, and a double minor in intelligence and security studies and political science. He plans to stay at FPU for grad school the next two years.
Fenoff turned in one of the finer high school careers of the past decade before graduating from Danville in 2018. Among his many highlights, he was The Record’s three-time XC Runner of the Year, a seven-time outdoor track champion and a 1,000-career point-scorer in basketball.
Now a three-season athlete for Franklin Pierce, Fenoff has two years of cross-country and two years of indoor and outdoor track and field eligibility remaining [with the possibility of a third year of outdoor if the 2020 spring season gets canceled].
Fenoff missed out on his sophomore outdoor season and junior year of cross-country and indoor track because of the coronavirus. The Northeast-10 Conference recently canceled all winter sports.
Among his collegiate high points are winning a regular-season cross-country meet at the University of New England and running a 1:55 in the 800 meters indoors at Boston University on Feb. 24, which was also his last competitive race before the pandemic ended the season.
His favorite collegiate highlight so far is a combination of brains and brawn. In June, Fenoff was named to the CoSIDA Academic All-America Third Team, becoming just the second athlete in FPU program history to earn the honor.
“It’s one of the top awards for a student-athlete,” Fenoff said. “That’s pretty important to me.”
Fenoff, who won the Division IV distance triple crown as a junior and senior in high school, is a Swiss-Army knife at Franklin Pierce. He calls himself a “Marcus Smart-type” runner, competing in everything from the 800, 4x400, 4x800, 3K, 5K, 10K (indoor and outdoor).
“I train to be the best in every event I am needed for the team,” Fenoff said.
His favorite event? “The 800 meters, just like in high school,” he said.
Fenoff’s times have continued to improve, as have his racing tactics.
“My biggest thing was trying to go out as hard as possible from the start and trying to maintain that pace; that wasn’t really my strength,” Fenoff said. “As time has gone on, I’ve gotten older and wiser. I still go out at a good, hard pace, but run my races smarter.”
Fenoff has been a team captain for cross country and indoor and outdoor track and field since the end of his freshman season. Since the pandemic hit, his leadership abilities have flourished.
“Mentally, being a captain and being an older guy, I get a chance to talk with the younger guys and I can put myself in their shoes,” he said. “And that’s something I wouldn’t have been able to do as a sophomore or a freshman. I’ve really matured in that regard.”
Watching his teammates not compete hurts the most.
“It’s difficult to watch,” Fenoff said. “Excuse my language, but for them to bust their ass all year long and not have anything to show except really good workouts is really hard.”
Moving forward, Fenoff has a plan for himself.
“There’s light at the end of the tunnel,” he said. “I am graduating this year and I still have two or more years to run. My big goals are to keep getting PRs, keep trying to qualify for nationals, and keep being a leader and being myself.
“And keep doing what I need to do to make myself and others better.”
