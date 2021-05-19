“Hopefully, we can get back to where players are playing, not paying.”
So said OEC Kings’ Buddy Lamothe, coach of the local Vermont American Legion baseball program, after Monday’s announcement that the Kings would not be fielding a team this summer.
Organizing a Legion team to get up and running involves far more than what meets the eye – especially financially, coach Lamothe said.
“We’ve kind of seen this coming over the last couple of years,” he said. “We haven’t been getting the financial support we’ve gotten [in past years]. It would’ve made player fees astronomical this year.” A former Kings player himself, ” I didn’t have to pay a thing when I played. Sponsorships and donations covered everything,” he recalled.
Lack of operating capital was a factor in the decision,” he added. “Field fees, umpire fees, field maintenance, scheduling, transportation … that combined with finding coaches, less money to run the team with” and other factors brought him to the realization “over the past few weeks” that a 2021 Kings season wouldn’t be possible, he said. “We wouldn’t have wanted to get halfway through a season, then run out of money and have to ask for donations,” he said.
Lamothe is also a coach with the varsity baseball team at Lyndon Institute, where he was a star three-sport athlete before graduating in 2009. “There’s only a few weeks between the high school and Legion seasons. For things like fundraising and organizing, it’s a lot of work, more than one person can do – that’s what I came to realize,” he noted. “I love doing both – summer ball is a real different atmosphere from high school.”
It’s not just the expense of playing Legion ball, he emphasized. “American Legion is a commitment, all summer long. You do a lot of traveling,” he said. Still, player interest was such that they might well have had adequate numbers to field the team, he added. “I had quite a few players messaging me, texting me, asking when the season was going to begin,” he said.
Lamothe was the OEC Kings head coach in 2018-19, and the coronavirus pandemic shut down the 2020 season. The idea in shutting down for one summer is to reset, start anew and rebuild toward a 2022 season.
