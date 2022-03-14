Championship Notebook: Kason Blood — Baseball’s His Sport

BARRE — One of the beautiful aspects of high school sports in Vermont — particularly the small school variety — is that we see so many of the same students thriving on the soccer pitch, basketball floor and baseball or softball diamond.
There was freshman Kason Blood at the line in a packed Barre Auditorium with his Blue Mountain Bucks trailing 19-18 in the fourth quarter. Blood made good on both free throws to put his team into the lead in Sunday’s state championship game Division IV boys basketball game.
The Bucks went on to a 26-25 victory over White River Valley.
Blood is a state champion in basketball and now he would love to play on another state title team for the Bucks this spring.
“Kason is much better at baseball,” said his grandfather Steve Blood.
That’s something the elder Blood is very qualified to speak on.
Back when he was a senior at Woodsville High School, less than a mile from Blue Mountain across the Connecticut River in New Hampshire, Steve Blood fired seven no-hitters in his senior season while pitching for the legendary John Bagonzi.
Steve was signed by the Minnesota Twins and pitched in their minor league organization for several years. He had outstanding seasons in 1973 and 1974 when he went a combined 24-13 for Fort Lauderdale and Lynchburg.
It’s a real baseball family. Kason’s father, Scott, is the Blue Mountain varsity baseball coach.
It is expected that Kason will be the catcher and leadoff hitter for the Bucks.
Baseball is the sport in the Blood family but Steve has thoroughly enjoyed watching his grandson in basketball this season.
“It has been fun. He works hard and has a passion for sports,” Steve said. “And he thinks ahead.”
Steve said his grandson “has already heard from some colleges” concerning baseball despite that he is only a freshman.
Evan Dennis, another key player on the basketball team this winter, is expected to be the ace of the pitching staff.
Friday night, Steve Blood attended a funeral of a friend so he did not travel to Keene State to watch his alma mater Woodsville High win the New Hampshire Division IV state crown in boys basketball.
He watched it online, instead.
Then Sunday, he got to see his grandson and teammates win the Vermont D-IV state title with a thrilling finish, a 3-point buzzer-beating shot by Jacob Dube.
And baseball practices began Monday. Life is good for the Blood family right now.
SOLONS BREEZE
While Blue Mountain won its state crown with one of the most thrilling endings anyone could imagine, Montpelier had much less trouble in the second game of the day. The Solons cruised to a 66-39 victory over Mount St. Joseph.
Not only did MSJ come to play, staying with the Solons in the early going, but Montpelier fans got a scare when star player Rashid Nikiema went down with an injury early in the first quarter.
He limped off the floor and was tended to be an athletic trainer.
Nikiema was back in the court before the quarter was over and finished with 26 points and 13 rebounds.
“I knew I was going to get back in,” Nikiema said, noting it is an injury he has experienced before. “I think I scored on the first player after I got back in.”
His big day also included a thunderous dunk with 3:15 remaining that worked the Montpelier crowd into a frenzy.
The Mounties were still in the game at halftime, trailing 27-19.
Then, it was lights out for the Mounties.
“The third quarter has been their bread and butter all year,” MSJ coach Chris Charbonneau said.
“But I am proud of my guys.”
When Charbonneau had seniors Andre Prunty, Jake Williams, Peter Carlson come out of the game for the final time, the relationship between the triumvirate and the coaching staff was evident. It went well beyond the normal handshakes and hugs.
“That is a special group of seniors,” Charbonneau said.
