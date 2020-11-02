MANCHESTER, N.H. — Seven Profile runners competed in the New Hampshire Division III state cross-country running championships on Saturday at Derryfield Park in Manchester.
Hopkinton was the girls winner with 67 points, 43 ahead of second-place Campbell. Portsmouth Christian’s Brianna Malone was the individual champion in 19 minutes, 23 seconds.
Profile senior Jessie Church finished 40th in the girls race, crossing the line in 23:26. Church’s classmates Ava Garneau (64th, 25:49) and Jess Pu-Calan (96, 34:33) also competed.
Monadnock claimed the boys title with 45 points, 12 better than runner-up Mascenic Regional. Patrick Gandini of Gilford won in 16:07.
Profile had four underclassmen compete. Freshman Emery Young was 95th in 21:55, while eighth-grader Isaac Reeder (110, 22:33), freshman Jack Randall (135, 29:26) and sophomore Charlie Morris (136, 29:38) followed.
