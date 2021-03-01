Clarkson Handles Hornets In Lyndonville

LYNDONVILLE — Clarkson University blistered the nets in the opening half of Monday afternoon’s men’s college basketball game and host Northern Vermont University-Lyndon was never able to recover.
The Golden Knights, playing for the first time in a month, came away with a 104-71 victory to even their record at 2-2 on the season. The Hornets fall to 2-5.
The Knights scored the game’s first 10 points and connected on a blistering 15 of 22 from three-point range in the opening half to sprint out to a 67-34 advantage.
Blake Gearhart came off of the bench to lead Clarkson with 17 points.
Poultney’s Levi Haviland was the only Hornet to reach double figures, finishing with 12 points. He and Mondwell Bukle shared game rebounding honors with six boards apiece.
The Hornets will return to action on Thursday evening when they travel to Johnson for a 6 o’clock tip.
