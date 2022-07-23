ST. JOHNSBURY — Colchester edged St. Johnsbury 450-441 to end the local program’s six-year win streak at the 2022 Vermont state youth track and field championships held at St. Johnsbury Academy on Saturday.
Boys and girls points were combined to determine the winning club. The meet featured four divisions: Division I (7-8-year-olds); D-II (9-10); D-III (11-12); and D-IV (13-15).
Asher Garand (100 metes and long jump) and Kingston Carey (200 meters and 80 hurdles), both won two individual events in D-III for St. J. Teammates Soren Smith (100 meters); Elliott Kendall (800); Everett Abetti (800); and Isaac Lenzini (800) claimed the top spot in their respective divisions.
The Newport Parks and Recreation team placed seventh overall.
St. Johnsbury’s Lola Ide took home a trifecta of D-IV titles, including the 100, 200 and high jump. For Newport, Avery Hansen won the 800 and shot put in D-IV while teammates Olivia Scott (50 meters) and Ami Barker (long jump) snagged top honors in D-I.
Both the St. J D-IV boys and D-III girls teams won the 4x100 events.
St. J had won 10 of the last 12 state meets.
Team Results: Colchester 450, St. Johnsbury 441, Essex 199.5, South Burlington 183, Champlain Valley 176.5, Hartford 166, Newport 152, St. Albans 100, Burlington 81, Brattleboro 74, Mt. Mansfield 44,
Boys individual winners: Softball Throw: D-I, Samuel Thibault, South Burlington, 89-8; D-II, Mason Burroughs, Colchester, 87-9. 50 meters: D-I, Grayson Carey, Colchester, 8.88. 100 m: D-I, Grayson Carey, Colchester, 17.08; D-II, Soren Smith, St. Johnsbury, 16.37; D-III, Asher Garand, St. Johnsbury, 15.67; D-IV, Jacob Flood, Brattleboro, 12.80. 200 m: D-I, Grayson Carey, Colchester, 37.61; D-II, Stellan Olmstead, Hartford, 34.42; D-III, Kingston Carey, St. Johnsbury, 29.74; D-IV, Caleb Burnell, Mount Mansfield, 28.16. 400 m: D-II, Liam Heth, St. Albans, 1:20.96; D-III, Kaiden Schiller, Colchester, 1:05.86; D-IV, Ethan Thompson, Colchester, 1:00.85. 800 m: D-I, Elliott Kendall, St. Johnsbury, 3:32.41; D-II, Everett Abetti, St. Johnsbury, 3:09.34; D-III, Ethan Obar, Hartford, 3:02.90; D-IV, Isaac Lenzini, St. Johnsbury, 2:29.86. 1600 m: D-IV, Ethan Thompson, Colchester, 5:16.14. 80 m hurdles: D-III, Kingston Carey, St. Johnsbury, 15.48; D-IV, William Pettengill, South Burlington, 15.16. 4x50 relay: D-I, Colchester, 40.01. 4x100: D-II, Hartford, 1:13.19; D-III, Colchester, 1:05.13; D-IV, St. Johnsbury, 59.97. High Jump: D-III, Kaiden Schiller, Colchester, 4-6; D-IV, Nicholas Gordon, Champlain Valley, 4-10. Long Jump: D-I, Reed Anderson, Essex, 9-2; D-II, Dylan Hay, Hartford, 10-10; D-III, Asher Garand, St. Johnsbury, 13-0; D-IV, Jacob Flood, Brattleboro, 15-1. Shot Put: D-III, Isaac Obar, Hartford, 7.09; D-IV, Alex Harden, St. Johnsbury, 9.32. Discus: D-II, Matthew Ritchie, 12.45; D-III, Isaac Obar, Hartford, 18.64. D-IV, Jacob Flood, Brattleboro, 34.64.
Girls individual winners: Softball throw: D-I, Addison Durkee, Hartford, 68-8; D-II, Harper Fernandez, Colchester, 66-9. 50 m: D-I, Olivia Scott, Newport, 8.96. 100 m: D-I, Gracie Gates, Essex, 17.60; D-II, Adut Aguek, South Burlington, 16.11; D-III, Esme Cyr, Colchester, 14.50; D-IV, Lola Ide, St. Johnsbury, 14.57. 200 m: D-I, Cate Williams, Champlain Valley, 39.51; D-II, Ella Carey, Colchester, 34.35; D-III, Keira Cole, Independent, 31.74; D-IV, Lola Ide, St. Johnsbury, 29.41. 400 m: D-II, Ella Carey, Colchester, 1:17.85; D-III, Esme Cyr, Colchester, 1:14.22. D-IV, Jaeda Spradley-Gavin, Colchester, 1:11.88. 800 m: D-I, Cate Williams, Champlain Valley, 3:12.91; D-II, Celia McCormick, Champlain Valley, 3:28.44; D-III, Keira Cole, Independent, 2:47.26; D-IV, Avery Hansen, Newport, 3:18.54. 1600 m: D-IV, Kaitlyn Lumbra, St. Albans, 6:02.68. 80 m hurdles: D-III, Abigail Lynch, South Burlington, 17.61; D-IV, Ava Conti, Essex, 16.29. 4x50 m relay: D-I, Hartford, 40.90. 4x100: D-II, Colchester, 1:16.06; D-III, St. Johnsbury, 1:04.39; D-IV, Essex, 1:03.39. High Jump: D-III, Lucy Walker-Borch, Essex, 4-2; D-IV, Lola Ide, St. Johnsbury, 5-0. Long Jump: D-I, Ami Barker, Newport, 9-2; D-II, Ella Castonguay, Colchester, 11-4; D-III, Esme Cyr, Colchester, 14-2; D-IV, Mary Stockwell, Essex, 14-5. Shot Put: D-III, Keira Cole, Independent, 6.03; D-IV, Avery Hansen, Newport, 8.07. Discus: D-II, Reese Thibault, Burlington, 30-0; D-III, Emily Benson, Colchester, 16.11; D-IV, Maddie Messier, St. Albans, 16.57.
