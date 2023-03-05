NEW LONDON, N.H. — Queens of the North.
Seniors Ariana Lord (12 points, 11 rebounds, 6 assists) and Sierra Riff (8 points, 11 rebounds) and freshman Haley Rossitto (10 points, 5 steals) led the way as No. 2 Colebrook beat No. 1 Groveton 47-44 in the Division IV finals at Colby-Sawyer College on Sunday.
Trailing by one point midway through the fourth quarter, the Mohawks (19-3) relied on their championship experience, with five seniors playing in their third championship game in four years.
“We’ve been doing that all season,” Riff said. “All playoffs we’ve been behind and had to pull ahead. It’s just the mindset you have to have. You either want it or you don’t. And we wanted to win our last game.”
The teams traded narrow wins during the regular season — Groveton by two on Jan. 20 and Colebrook by one on Feb. 3 — and the finals contest was equally competitive.
Lord (nine points) and Rossitto combined for 17 points in the first half as the Mohawks took an 11-point lead into the break, 29-18.
However, Groveton (19-3) rallied in the second half.
Delaney Whiting (seven points) and Marissa Kenison combined for 12 points in the third quarter as the Eagles pulled within one possession.
“We’ve had that problem all year, that third quarter. We have a lead and we come out and we let off the gas a little bit,” said CA head coach Duane Call. “Credit Groveton, they had a big third quarter and they made big shots.”
Midway through the fourth quarter Groveton pulled ahead 41-40 on two Aspen Clermont free throws with four minutes remaining.
However, Colebrook closed the game on a 7-2 run.
“I’ve been dreaming of this, winning a senior year championship, for so long and I’m just glad we could pull it through,” Lord said.
Whiting (16 points), Kennison (12 points, 10 rebounds) and Clermont (nine points) led the way for Groveton, who were making their first finals appearance since 2013.
The teams are regional rivals and familiar foes.
“I wouldn’t have wanted to face another team,” Riff said. “If we had to lose our last game, I would rather have lost to them than anyone else. I’m friends with a lot of those girls and they’re great players. They deserved it just as much.”
CA (19-3): Sierra Riff 4-0-8, Shyanna Fuller 1-0-2, Emma McKeage 3-2-11, Ariana Lord 5-1-12, Haley Rossitto 3-2-10, Niomie Nadeau 1-2-4. Totals: 17-FG 7-12-FT 47.
GHS (19-3): Aspen Clermont 3-2-9, Paige Lambert 2-2-6, Madison Ash 0-1-1, Delaney Whiting 6-1-16, Marissa Kenison 4-3-12. Totals: 15-FG 9-14-FT 44.
CA 16 13 11 7 — 47
GHS 11 7 17 9 — 44
3-Point FG: C 6 (McKeage 3, Lord, Rossitto 2); G 5 (Clermont, Whiting 3, Kenison). Team Fouls: C 8, G 13.
