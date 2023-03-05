NEW LONDON, N.H. — Queens of the North.

Seniors Ariana Lord (12 points, 11 rebounds, 6 assists) and Sierra Riff (8 points, 11 rebounds) and freshman Haley Rossitto (10 points, 5 steals) led the way as No. 2 Colebrook beat No. 1 Groveton 47-44 in the Division IV finals at Colby-Sawyer College on Sunday.

