PLYMOUTH — Delaney Wilcox (26) and Angelina Nardolillo combined for 50 points to lead Hinsdale past defending champion Colebrook, 63-51, in the Division IV finals at Plymouth Regional High School on Sunday.
The Pacers closed the game on a 20-11 run to win their third title and first since 2018.
Nardolillo, a 6-foot forward back after one year at Northfield (Mass.) Mount Herman, controlled the paint on both ends of the floor. Wilcox, a 5-foot-4 guard, made clutch shots (four 3-pointers) and set the tone with her aggressive play.
Hinsdale finished with seven threes.
Said Colebrook head coach Duane Call about facing the Pacers, “It’s hard. You have to guard Nardolillo in the paint, she kicks out, and they’ve got four shooters spread out all over the floor. There’s only so much you can do. We knew if they were making their outside shots today it was going to be tough. And they made them in a championship game.”
Sage Smith, the Division IV Player of the Year, had a game-high 27 points and Samantha Howe added 14 for Colebrook.
Seeking back-to-back titles, the Mohawks trailed 42-31 late in the third quarter when Smith went on a personal 7-0 run and Emma McKeage made two free throws with 0.1 seconds remaining, cutting Hinsdale’s lead to 43-40.
Then the Pacers broke the game open.
Hinsdale opened the fourth quarter with a 6-0 spurt as Wilcox (12) and Nardolillo combined for 18 points in the final frame.
It showcased the chemistry and poise of Wilcox and Nardolillo, who previously led Hinsdale to consecutive D-IV finals appearances in 2018 (a 32-30 win over Littleton) and 2019 (a 42-31 loss to the Crusaders).
“Their leadership is unquestionably what helped us get through this. Even in the huddle, they were trying to get everybody up,” said Hinsdale head coach Terry Bonnette.
Playing up-tempo, Colebrook jumped out to a 22-9 lead in the first quarter led by Smith (9), Howe (6) and Ariana Lord (5).
Then Hinsdale slowed the pace, worked the ball and created higher-quality shot opportunities.
The Pacers outscored Colebrook 16-5 in the second quarter to pull within 43-40 at halftime.
Hinsdale took the lead for good on a Wilcox three-pointer that put the Pacers up 28-27 just over a minute into the second half.
Megan Roberts added 11 points (three 3s) for Hinsdale.
Colebrook graduates Smith and Howe, who both crossed the 1,500 point threshold this season.
Together they appeared in five final fours, three finals and led the Mohawks to their first-ever title last year.
Summing up what they’ve meant to the team, Call said, “They’ve meant everything.”
