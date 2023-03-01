BRISTOL — The North Country ruled down south on Wednesday night.
And rivals Groveton and Colebrook will play for all the marbles after prevailing in the Division IV girls basketball semifinals at Newfound Regional High School.
The second-seeded Mohawks picked off Cinderella 14th-seeded Woodsville 39-37 in a thriller while the top-seeded Eagles handled No. 5 Newmarket 34-26 in the nightcap.
Groveton and Colebrook will meet Saturday for the crown at Colby Sawyer College at 1 o’clock.
The Mohawks are chasing their first crown since 2020 while Groveton is after its first title since 2013 when the Eagles beat the Mohawks in the state final.
No. 2 COLEBROOK 39, No. 14 WOODSVILLE 37: Center Ariana Lord dropped in a driving shot in the paint with 12 seconds to go to lift the Mohawks to a come-from-behind win over fellow North Country foe Woodsville in the night’s first game.
The Engineers, who had knocked off No. 3 Epping and No. 6 Moultonborough during their Cinderella run to the final four, got off a forced deep corner three attempt before the final horn but to no avail.
Down 37-35, Haley Rossitto tied the game for Colebrook, hitting a tough contested shot in the paint to help set the stage for Lord’s decisive bucket.
Lord finished with 18 points, eight rebounds and five steals for the Tribe, which rallied from a five-point deficit in the fourth. Sierra Riff tallied four assists in the win.
Eliza Wagstaff had a big game for Woodsville, hitting six of the team’s eight 3s and finishing with 21 points. Makayla Walker chipped in eight points in the back-and-forth battle.
Colebrook didn’t hit a 3 and Woodsville finished 3 of 12 at the foul line.
The game was tied 17-all at halftime and the Engineers took a two-point lead to the final frame.
The two teams split during the regular season in a pair of thrillers. Groveton won Round 1 47-45 and Colebrook won the second meeting 45-44.
WHS (11-10): Makayla Walker 3-0-8, Eliza Wagstaff 6-3-21, Aliza Boutin 2-0-4, Katie Houston 2-0-4. Totals: 13-FG 3-12-FT 37.
CA (18-3): Haley Rossitto 2-0-4, Shyanna Fuller 3-1-7, Emma McKeage 1-0-2, Sara Fernald 1-0-2, Niomie Nadeau 3-0-6, Ariana Lord 7-4-18. Totals: 17-FG 5-8-FT 39.
WHS 10 7 10 10 — 37
CA 7 10 8 14 — 39
3-Point FG: W 8 (Walker 2, Wagstaff 6). Team Fouls: W 11, C 14. Fouled Out: W, Houston; C, Riff.
No. 1 GROVETON 35, No. 5 NEWMARKET 26: In the night’s second semifinal, Marissa Kenison netted 13 points and Aspen Clermont had 10 to lead the top-ranked Eagles to the championship game.
Groveton led 18-11 at the break and extended its lead to 10 entering the fourth.
The Eagles had knocked off No. 16 Profile and No. 9 Portsmouth Christian to reach the semifinals and will now square off with No. 2 Colebrook — a team they are quite familiar with — for the D-IV title. Groveton earned a two-point win over CA before dropping the second meeting by a point.
NHS (16-5): Gallion 2-0-4, Rodi 2-0-4, Long 3-1-8, Beckles 1-0-2, Nicholson 4-0-8. Totals: 12-FG 1-2-FT 26.
GHS (19-2): Aspen Clermont 3-4-10, Paige Lambert 0-1-1, Madison Ash 2-0-4, Katherine Bushey 0-2-2, Delaney Whiting 1-2-5, Marissa Kenison 5-2-13. Totals: 11-FG 11-16-FT 35.
NHS 6 5 4 11 — 26
GHS 9 9 7 10 — 35
3-Point FG: N 1 (Long); G 2 (Whiting, Kenison). Team Fouls: N 13, G 6.
