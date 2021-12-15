Colebrook Rallies Past Profile, Coach Buddy Trask Gets Career Win No. 600

COLEBROOK, N.H. — The Colebrook community honored veteran coach Buddy Trask on Wednesday night when the Hall of Fame coach gained his 600th career victory after his Colebrook Mohawks rallied past Profile, 62-59, in a early-season Division IV thriller.
The Dowse brothers, Kaiden and Kolton, had big games, combining for 51 points for Colebrook. Kaiden led all scorers with 28 points, with Kolton adding 23.
A short jumper by Kaiden Dowse with about a minute left gave the Mohawks a 58-57 lead. Two Dowse free throws made it 60-57, and Alex Leslie banked in a shot to cut it back to one point, 60-59.
Kolton Dowse, who had 14 of his 23 points in the fourth quarter, then hit two pressure free throws with 11.8 seconds to go. Kaiden was also clutch in the final quarter, making four of five three-pointers.
A banner was given to Trask after the game commemorating his win. He becomes the fourth coach that he knows of to make 600 wins. One of those, former Groveton and White Mountain Regional coach Gary Jenness, was on hand to congratulate Trask.
The others, coach Trask recalled, are former Nashua (N.H.) coach John Fagula, and Dave Smith of Coe-Brown Academy (Northwood. N.H.). Several Colebrook school officials were also on hand to congratulate Trask, and the coach addressed the crowd after the game.
Trask, who’s coached the Mohawks since the 1980-81 season, didn’t coach last winter for health reasons. Trask has three state championships along with 12 final fours and has led the program to six state finals.
Was it tough to decide to sit out last year, knowing he was only one win away from 600? “It was tough in the first quarter tonight – I was wondering what I was doing there,” he said after coaching his 41st season opener for the Mohawks.
“We got a lot better defensively as the game went on. We were down eight or nine in the first quarter,” he noted. The Mohawks doubled on the ball whenever they could in the second half, he added, but it was still a hard-fought win. “Profile shoots very well, and they killed us on the boards,” he remarked.
Profile’s Josh Robie came up big with 27 points.
The Patriots host Pittsburg-Canaan, Friday at 6:30 p.m. Also Friday, the Mohawks visit Franklin at 6.
PROFILE (1-1): Jackson Clough 1-0-2, Josh Robie 7-0-27, Colin Cote 1-0-2, Alex Leslie 7-3-17, Cayden Wakeham 4-0-11. Totals: 24-FG 3-7-FT 59.
COLEBROOK (1-0): Kolton Dowse 8-2-23, Issac Thibodeau 3-1-7, Kaiden Dowse 11-6-28, Maddox Godzyk 2-0-4. Totals: 24-FG 9-18-FT 62.
PHS 15 12 17 15 — 59
CA 8 15 15 24 — 62
3-Point FG: P 8 (Robie 5, Wakeham 3; C 5 Koo. Dowse). Team Fouls: P 19 C 17.
