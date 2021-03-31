Colebrook teammates Sage Smith and Samantha Howe cracked the 1,500-point scoring mark on the same night earlier this winter.
The prolific pair will stick together to play college basketball.
Smith and Howe, the Mohawks’ all-time girls leading scorers who led the tiny New Hampshire Division IV program to its first state title in 2020, will compete for Northern Vermont University-Lyndon next season.
“They are getting top-notch kids that will work hard and do things the right way,” said Colebrook coach Duane Call, whose team went 17-3 this winter and fell a win short of back-to-back state championships.
Smith, a talented playmaking guard and tenacious defender, was named D-IV Player of the Year for a second straight season, first-team All-State for the third consecutive year and landed a spot on the D-IV All-Defensive squad.
She averaged 23.0 points, 5.6 steals, 5.0 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game. Smith leaves as the school’s all-time girls leading scorer at 1,601 points.
“It means so much to be able to continue playing the sport that I love,” Smith said. “I can’t imagine life without basketball.”
Howe, a skilled and relentless forward, was named to the All-State and Granite State North first teams for the second straight winter. She averaged 17.7 points, 12.6 rebounds, 3.1 steals and 2.7 assists while shooting 80.3% from the foul line and 41.5% from 3.
Howe exits Colebrook as the program’s second all-time leading scorer with 1,558 points and the all-time leading rebounder (987).
“I’m very excited to be able to take my game to the next level and am so grateful to be given a chance to,” Howe said.
Together they appeared in five final fours and three state finals (2017, ‘20, ‘21), including winning the 2020 crown — the first state championship in the program’s 107-year history.
“Great kids, hard workers, good leaders and great teammates,” Call said. “They are just basketball junkies, always wanting to play and get better. Both are very competitive, but they always did things the right way and with good sportsmanship. Both are very unselfish and the ultimate team players, always put team success over individual success.”
The Lyndon women’s basketball team did not play in 2020, opting out because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Among the locals on the 2020-21 Hornet roster were Lauren Young (Concord/Danville), Lyndon’s Shaylan Mosher and St. Johnsbury’s Saleena Porter.
Lyndon was coming off of two consecutive North Atlantic Conference semifinal appearances and three consecutive playoff berths, the program’s most successful three-year period as an NCAA D-III member.
Smith and Howe are excited to continue their all-star pairing as they chase more success in Lyndonville.
“I’m very happy that Sage and I are going to the same college and will get to play together,” Howe said. “I can’t wait to take our games to the next level together and keep being the duo we are. Lyndon was my top choice and when Sage had told me that she was thinking about going there, I was so excited and couldn’t wait to continue playing with her.”
Said Smith: “Going to Lyndon with my best friend is something we certainly discussed once we both found out we were interested. Something a lot of people don’t get to do, and when I say that, I mean getting to go to college and play basketball together.
“I was going to go, either way, sometimes you have to be independent. But I’m glad it worked out that we can go together.”
