Colebrook Soccer Teams Forfeit Playoff Games

With the evolving COVID-19 outbreak in Colebrook, the Mohawks boys and girls soccer teams have forfeited their remaining playoff games.
The Colebrook girls were slated to play in a Division IV first-round matchup with Groveton on Friday. Groveton advances and will host Littleton in the quarterfinals on Sunday at noon.
The Mohawks boys, who advanced out of the first round Wednesday with a 3-1 victory over Gorham, were scheduled to visit Littleton in the quarterfinals Saturday. Littleton now moves on and awaits the winner of Profile-Lin-Wood for a semifinal showdown on Wednesday.
