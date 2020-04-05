College alpine skiing: Peacham’s Vilandrie lands All-American status

Peacham's Avery Vilandrie earned USCSA All-American second-team honors at the United States Collegiate Ski and Snowboard Association National Championships at Whiteface Mountain. (Courtesy photo)

Peacham’s Avery Vilandrie is an All-American alpine skier.

The Brown University sophomore turned in a pair of strong performances at the United States Collegiate Ski and Snowboard Association National Championships at Whiteface Mountain in Lake Placid, N.Y., on March 10-12.

