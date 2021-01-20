College Athletics: 37 NVU-Lyndon Student-Athletes Named To NAC All-Academic Team

A record 37 Northern Vermont University-Lyndon student-athletes were named to the North Atlantic Conference All-Academic Team for the Fall 2020 semester, as announced by the conference on Tuesday. Twelve of NVU-Lyndon’s 13 athletic teams were represented, as were student-athletes in 14 different academic programs. Five of the honorees are multi-sport athletes.
The student-athletes who were honored include:
Nolan Barber (Jericho), a freshman baseball major and business administration major
Alex Bryant (Topsham, Maine), a sophomore men’s soccer player and exercise science major
Dyllynn Burton (Plainfield), a freshman softball player and business administration major
Jordan Cane (Merrimac, Mass.), a freshman baseball player and broadcast & digital journalism major
Antonio Carlisle (St. Johnsbury), a junior men’s basketball player and exercise science and mathematics double major
Sean Cavanaugh (Londonderry, N.H.), a freshman baseball player and broadcast & digital journalism major
Renee Chaples (Palmer, Mass), a sophomore women’s tennis player and animation & illustration major
Christopher Chichester (Orleans), a senior men’s cross country runner and computer information systems major
Emily Clancy (Durham, Conn.), a junior volleyball player and graphic design major
Matthew Condon (East Bridgewater, Mass.), a sophomore men’s soccer player and atmospheric sciences major
Karly Cordwell (Milan, N.H.), a freshman women’s basketball player and global studies major
Lea Crompton (Dunbarton, N.H.), a junior women’s basketball player and exercise science major
Hailey Demers (Lyndon), a sophomore women’s tennis player and business administration major
Kerigan Disorda (Benson), a freshman women’s basketball player and outdoor education, leadership, & tourism major
Zach Falkenburg (Bridgeport, N.Y.), a junior men’s basketball and men’s tennis player and exercise science major
Andrew Grautski (Leominster, Mass.), a sophomore men’s cross country major and atmospheric sciences major
Eleanor Harrington (Fareham, Hampshire, UK), a senior women’s basketball player and exercise science major
Tyrese Harris (Wioesbaden, Germany), a sophomore men’s basketball player and exercise sicence major
Shania Henderson (Detroit, Mich.), a freshman volleyball player and exercise science major
Jeremiah Heyliger (Whitefield, N.H.), a senior men’s soccer player and outdoor education, leadership, & tourism major
Kelsey Holland (Pembroke, N.H.), a senior women’s soccer player and applied psychology & human services major
Kyle Leighton (Burrillville, R.I.), a senior men’s tennis player and criminal justice major
Aiven Malanowski (Oneonta, N.Y.), a freshman baseball player and business administration major
Shea McCaffrey (Lyndonville), a freshman baseball player and business administration major
Yasmin Molina (Morristown, N.J.), a sophomore women’s soccer player and business administration major
Neal Mulligan (Marshfield), a senior men’s basketball and men’s tennis player and business administration and accounting double major
Joseph Osborn (Norwich), a freshman men’s soccer player and atmospheric sciences major
Rachel Palladino (Manlius, N.Y.), a sophomore women’s soccer and women’s lacrosse player and atmospheric sciences major
Quinlan Peer (Saranac Lake, N.Y.), a sophomore men’s soccer player and broadcast & digital journalism major
Parker Perron (Barton), a freshman baseball player and accounting major
Faith Poirier (Portsmouth, N.H.), a senior women’s basketball player and exercise science major
Saleena Porter (St. Johnsbury), a sophomore women’s basketball and softball player and business administration major
Zosia Prince (Sutton), a junior women’s cross country runner and graphic design major
Madison Reardon (Lake Clear, N.Y.), a sophomore women’s soccer and softball player and outdoor education, leadership, & tourism major
Javen Reinhart (Savoy, Mass.), a junior men’s soccer player and mountain recreation management major
Erik Smyth (Craftsbury), a freshman men’s soccer player and exercise science major
Lauren Young (Concord), a junior women’s basketball player and criminal justice and applied psychology & human services double major
A total of 768 student-athletes from the NAC’s 12 member institutions were selected to the All-Academic Team, the largest number in NAC history.
In order to be eligible for All-Academic honors, student-athletes must be eligible and participating members of their respective team and achieve a cumulative grade-point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale.
