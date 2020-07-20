College athletics: Close to home, NAC shuts down fall sports season

Zosia Prince had a plan for her senior cross-country season: take back the conference crown.
The Sutton standout will not get the chance.
The Northern Athletic Conference, a Division III league home to Prince and Northern Vermont University-Lyndon, announced Monday that it will not sponsor fall sports competition or championships in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The decision by NAC school presidents and athletic administrators stems from health and safety concerns from the virus outbreak. After months of deliberation, offering a traditional fall sports experience was not in the best interest of student-athletes, staff and campus communities, the league said.
“This is a difficult day for NAC students, coaches and staff,” said conference commissioner Marcella Zalot.
“I want to thank the athletics administrators and leadership at each institution for their efforts to try and play a NAC fall season. What we wished we could do and ultimately what we are able to do are just in two different places right now.”
The Hornets fall sports teams affected include men’s and women’s soccer, men’s and women’s cross-country running, volleyball and women’s tennis. Based on 2019 rosters it affects approximately 78 Hornets student-athletes, said Lyndon sports information director David Pasiak.
Prince, a 2018 graduate of Lyndon Institute, was the NAC women’s cross-country champion as a freshman in 2018 before finishing second last fall. A rising senior academically, the 2020 season was a redemption year — her last shot to regain the league throne and potentially earn a berth to the NCAAs.
She is one of the many local athletes who dot Northern Vermont University’s athletics rosters.
“I am disappointed the NAC has cancelled all fall competitions, but I understand it’s necessary right now,” said Prince, the 20-year-old graphic design major. “There’s really no way to social distance in sports, especially when 300 people have to fit on a starting line.
“It sucks that my last year isn’t going to be the way I imagined, but I was glad to hear that NVU is going to be giving us an opportunity to participate in fall sports even if it is only practices.”
NVU-Johnson is also a member of the 13-school North Atlantic Conference. Lyndon and Johnson become the fifth and sixth Vermont colleges to see their fall conference season shut down because of COVID-19. Others include Vermont (America East), St. Michael’s College (Northeast-10) and Middlebury (NECSAC) and Norwich University.
NAC schools, meanwhile, can choose to conduct athletics at their own discretion, including practices, strength and conditioning, inter-squad events and intercollegiate contests.
“Northern Vermont University is committed to exploring meaningful athletic experiences for all fall sport student-athletes,” the school wrote in a news release.
“We will continue to consult the CDC, the Vermont Department of Health, and other authoritative guidelines on all public health issues and their bearing on Northern Vermont University programming. As teams progress through the recommended NCAA resocialization phases successfully, and if public health guidelines allow for any sort of outside competition, NVU will consider them at the appropriate time and only if it is safe to do so.”
The conference said it will continue to explore the possibility of conducting fall sport activities in the spring semester, if deemed permissible by the NCAA.
D-III student-athletes may also practice and compete this coming year without compromising a year of eligibility.
Decisions related to winter and spring sport competition at Lyndon and around the NAC will be made at a later date.
“We understand this is difficult news to hear, though not unexpected given the circumstances,” officials at NVU-Lyndon wrote. “Not unlike the decision made this past spring, today’s decision was difficult and not taken lightly.”
Prince, whose track and field season was cut short last March because of the coronavirus, was optimistic given the circumstances.
“At the moment I am training to be healthy; maybe there is a marathon in my future, but I don’t have any real plans yet,” she said. “Losing my season, I’ll be alright, I’ve got plenty of other things I can do.”
