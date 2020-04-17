SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Madeleine Desrochers, a timbersports athlete at the State University of New York College of Environmental Science and Forestry (ESF) was named ESF Athlete of the Year at the Annual SOLAR awards ceremony, in Syracuse, on April 15.
SUNY ESF fields 13 varsity sports teams. As a forestry school, one of the most competitive squads is the timbersports team. Men and women across northeastern and mid-Atlantic states clash spring and fall in a dozen forestry-related events such as pole climb, vertical chop, speed sawing, ax throwing and log rolling, also called birling.
Desrochers, a St. Johnsbury native, excels in many events, but her specialty has become birling. She is the two-time and reigning eastern collegiate champion log-roller.
The award was presented by the Mighty Oaks team coach Patrick Craner. In his remarks, he noted that Desrochers, as a freshman, had to win against more experienced athletes for a spot on the A-team.
“From day one, Maddie has shown a willingness to put in the work,” Craner said. “She’s always pushed hard to move herself and her teammates forward. She won every event this past year. She’s a leader both on and off the field.”
Desrochers is a junior-year forest ecosystem science major at ESF. Previously, she was a three-season athlete and robotics team captain at St. Johnsbury Academy, graduating with the Hilltopper class of 2017.
