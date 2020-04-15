MIDDLEBURY — Former St. Johnsbury Academy standout Bryan Black will be inducted into the Middlebury College 2020 Athletic Hall of Fame class, it was announced Wednesday.
The seventh class to be inaugurated, this year’s group includes eight people representing six different decades, from as early as 1954 to as recent as 2015. The inductees combined to participate in eight different sports at Middlebury. The induction ceremony and dinner will be held on Saturday, Nov. 7.
Black, a member of the Middlebury Class of 2002, was an NCAA champion javelin thrower who earned All-American honors in 2000 and 2002. His best season came as a senior, when he won the NCAA title with a toss of 221 feet, 4 inches, a record that still stood at the time of his induction.
Black earned All-NESCAC honors four times, winning the conference crown on three different occasions. He was a four-time All-New England and three-time All-Open New England honoree. Black won the ECAC Championship in 2001 and 2002, and took the Open New England title as a senior.
Black played lacrosse, was the quarterback on the football team and was the Vermont javelin state champion at St. J Academy. His state championship throw was around 193 feet, St. J track and field coach Chip Langmaid said.
The other HOF inductees include George “Pete” Bostwick (Class of 1958, tennis, hockey, golf); Derek Chicarilli (2002, swimming and diving); Missy Foote (1977-2015, coach, administrator); Kent Hughes (1992, hockey); Caroline Leary Dowd (1992, basketball); Sarah Martin (1995, field hockey, basketball, lacrosse); and Sylvia Ryan Gappa (2000, hockey).
The Middlebury Athletics Hall of Fame is located in the Peterson Family Athletics Complex. The Hall of Fame inducted its first class in January 2015, in conjunction with the opening of Virtue Field House, and will induct up to 10 individuals a year.
To be eligible, former student-athletes who are nominated for consideration must be at least 10 years removed from their final year of collegiate competition. Coaches, administrators, and staff must have served with distinction and be a minimum of five years removed from their employment with the College in order to receive consideration.
Nominations are now being accepted for the Class of 2021, which will be inducted in November of 2021.
