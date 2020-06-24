College athletics: Fenoff earns Academic All-America accolade

Riley Fenoff continues to achieve on and off the field.
The Danville native and Franklin Pierce University men’s cross country and track & field sophomore was named to the CoSIDA Academic All-America Third Team, as announced on Wednesday by CoSIDA (College Sports Information Directors of America).
To be eligible for selection, each student-athlete must own a 3.30 cumulative grade-point average or higher (through the fall 2019 semester), be at least a sophomore in academic standing and be a starter or significant contributor athletically. The Academic All-District and All-America teams are voted on by sports information directors in the district and nation, respectively.
For the spring 2020 season, criteria was altered to allow student-athletes to be nominated based on their career body of work, rather than just the 2020 campaign. This temporary change was made due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
It is Fenoff’s first career Academic All-America selection, and he becomes just the second athlete in program history to earn the honor, joining Martin Gradijan (2018). Fenoff is the third Raven to earn Academic All-America accolades this year, as Yannik Felber and Niklas Laudahn of the men’s soccer program were selected in the fall.
Fenoff has posted a perfect, 4.0 GPA through his first four semesters in Rindge as a biology major. He was an NE10 Academic All-Conference selection for both the cross country and the indoor seasons in addition to the CoSIDA Academic All-District accolade he collected in the spring. In cross country, he added the Elite 24 Award, as the participant with the highest GPA at the NE10 Championship.
During the indoor track & field season, Fenoff earned All-East Region honors as part of the distance medley relay team, which also medaled at the NE10 Championship. During cross country season, he earned All-East Region honors by finishing 18th at the East Regional, as well as All-NE10 honors by taking 13th at the NE10 Championship.
