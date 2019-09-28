Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
HOPKINTON, N.H. — The Franklin Pierce University men’s cross country team took control of its own home meet on Saturday, as the Ravens made sure the trophy from the seventh annual Bruce Kirsh Cross Country Cup did not travel far. Franklin Pierce left the Hopkinton State Fairgrounds with the hardware in tow after putting four runners in the top five of the 75-runner field, led by sophomore Riley Fenoff in second place.
Fenoff, the former Danville standout, finished the 8K course in 25:41.4 behind race winner Trevor Wysong (24:26.8) of Bridgewater State.
