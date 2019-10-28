Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
LYNDONVILLE — Northern Vermont University-Lyndon named Hilmar Smith as its new men’s lacrosse coach on Monday. He succeeds Brandon Melville, who left Lyndon in August for a similar position at Maine Maritime Academy.
Smith comes to Lyndon from St. Joseph’s College of Maine, where he was assistant coach since January of 2018. He was the goalie coach and substitution box coach, as well as the assistant defensive coordinator. During his time at St. Joseph’s he coached five all-conference defenders and midfielders and helped the team to the best record in program history.
