College athletics: Lyndon’s Celley nominated for NCAA, NAC Woman of Year honor

LYNDONVILLE — Northern Vermont University-Lyndon senior student-athlete Alisha Celley has been nominated for both the National Collegiate Athletic Association and North Atlantic Conference Woman of the Year awards.
Both awards encompass all facets of the NCAA Division III student-athlete experience.
Celley, of Cabot, completed a Bachelor of Science degree in Exercise Science with a concentration in Pre-Physical Therapy in May. She graduated with a 3.98 grade-point average and was named to the President’s List or Dean’s List in every semester of her enrollment at Lyndon. She was selected to the NAC All-Academic Team the past two years and received the Lyndon Green & Gold Award, recognizing the female student athlete with the highest GPA, this past year.
Celley received the Lyndon Exercise Science Department Academic Excellence Award and the Lyndon Exercise Science Department Outstanding Senior Award. She was also inducted into the Arthur B. Elliott Society, recognizing recognizes students who have demonstrated a combination of strong leadership, scholarship, and service during their time at NVU-Lyndon.
Celley became a NSCA Certified Personal Trainer in 2019. She was an Exercise Science peer mentor and tutor, an exercise physiology lab assistant, and a teaching assistant for independent study of neurology. She was an active member of the Sports Medicine Club and served as the club’s President and Treasurer. Celley coordinated CPR/AED Certification for members of the campus community. She also volunteered as a youth basketball coach with the Central Vermont Warriors and with several local elementary and middle school programs.
Celley was a three-year member of Lyndon’s women’s basketball program. She scored 560 points, grabbed 492 rebounds, and blocked 89 shots in her Hornet career, and helped lead the Hornets to three consecutive NAC playoff berths. She earned NAC Player of the Week honors on two occasions and was the recipient of the NVU-Lyndon Women’s Basketball Coaches Award in 2018-19.
Celley is among eight outstanding female student-athletes that have been nominated for the NAC Woman of the Year award. The NAC Woman of the Year award is modeled after the NCAA’s Woman of the Year program. The NAC Woman of the Year will be announced on June 30, and honored on her campus during the 2020-21 academic year.
The NAC Woman of the Year nominees are all nominated for the 2020 NCAA Woman of the Year award.
Conferences will select up to two nominees each from the pool of school nominees. The NAC Woman of the Year will be among those considered for NCAA Woman of the Year. Then, the Woman of the Year selection committee, made up of representatives from the NCAA membership, will choose the Top 30 honorees — 10 from each division.
The selection committee will determine the top three honorees from each division from the Top 30 and announce the nine finalists in September. From those nine finalists, the NCAA Committee on Women’s Athletics then will choose the 2020 NCAA Woman of the Year.
On Nov. 1, the top 30 honorees will be honored, and the 2020 NCAA Woman of the Year winner will be announced.
