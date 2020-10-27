College Athletics: Novak Named Hornets’ Director Of Lacrosse

LYNDONVILLE — Northern Vermont University-Lyndon named Courtney Novak as its first Director of Lacrosse, the school announced Tuesday.
Novak will assume responsibility for the Hornet men’s and women’s lacrosse programs. She succeeds Hilmar Smith, who stepped down as men’s head coach during this past summer, and Ben Arsenault, who was slated to coach the women’s team last spring before the season was canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“I am ecstatic to be joining the NVU-Lyndon lacrosse programs,” Novak said. “I already feel a great sense of community from the players and staff. With my love for the game and passion for coaching, along with teams of dedicated student athletes, we have a recipe for success.”
Novak comes to Lyndon from Chapman University in Orange, Calif. At Chapman she served as an assistant coach and the offensive coordinator for the Panthers women’s lacrosse team. She was responsible for implementing Chapman’s attack, film breakdown and recruiting. Chapman was 3-4 and riding a three-game conference winning streak when the pandemic prematurely ended their season last spring.
Novak also served as the varsity girls lacrosse coach at Los Alamitos High School in Los Alamitos, Calif., since 2018 and was the assistant at Los Alamitos for one season prior to that. She has also been very involved with the club lacrosse circuit in California, serving as a coach with SoCal Express and as the director of Beach Cities Youth Lacrosse.
Novak earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology from Ursinus College in Collegeville, Penn, in 2017. She started 12 games as a defender for the Bears as a freshman in 2013 before a knee injury cut short her career. As a result, she began her coaching career while still an undergraduate, serving as an assistant coach at Spring-Ford High School in Royersford, Penn., and helping the team reach the Pioneer Athletic Conference championship game.
NVU-Lyndon athletic director Chris Gilmore believes that Novak is the right person to elevate both Hornet lacrosse programs. “Courtney brings to our lacrosse program a proven background as a recruiter and program builder. Her knowledge of the game and her experience as a college assistant stood out to the selection committee. Her enthusiasm and energy will help her to revitalize both the women’s and men’s programs moving forward. Our whole staff here at Lyndon is excited to have her as part of the department.”
Dan Kirkpatrick, head women’s lacrosse coach at Chapman, is happy to see Novak get the opportunity. “Courtney Novak because of her energy, work ethic and passion for both the sport of lacrosse and the players she coaches has been an invaluable member of our staff at Chapman University. Whether it’s as a high school head coach, club lacrosse recruiting director or college assistant coach Courtney has excelled at every level and shown she can do it all.”
