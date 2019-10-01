Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
WATERVILLE, Maine — Northern Vermont University-Lyndon’s Zosia Prince (Sutton) was named North Atlantic Conference Runner of the Week for the week ending Sept. 29. It’s the second time this season and the fourth time in her Hornet career that Prince has captured Runner of the Week honors.
Prince, a sophomore graphic design major and the defending NAC women’s cross country individual champion, finished third in the field of 37 runners at Friday’s Vermont State Championship Meet. She completed the 5K course in 21:15, just 19 seconds behind the race winner.
