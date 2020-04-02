Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
NCAA Division III school Plymouth State University announced recently it will add a men’s swimming team beginning in the 2020-2021 academic year. The school has had women’s swimming since 1986.
“The addition of men’s swimming is both exciting for our department as well as beneficial to the growth of the sport at Plymouth State,” said director of athletics Kim Bownes. “There has been a steady increase in the number of men’s programs throughout New England and we look forward to offering an exceptional experience to a new group of student-athletes. We have had great success with the women’s program over the past two years and believe this will raise the level of our athletics program across the board.”
