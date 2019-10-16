Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
LYNDONVILLE — Northeast Kingdom resident Jennifer Quirion Davis and Michelle Wilcox of St. Albans were inducted into the Athletic Hall of Fame on Sept. 20 during Homecoming and Family Weekend at Northern Vermont University’s Lyndon campus.
Davis, an honorary Hall of Fame member, was a Castleton State College student but attended classes at Lyndon State College (now NVU-Lyndon) and participated in Lyndon athletics and other campus activities. Through a partnership between Lyndon State and Castleton State – now Castleton University – students could take nursing classes on the Lyndon campus. Davis was on the varsity cross country team on the Lyndon campus.
