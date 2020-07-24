LYNDONVILLE — Aiden Trapani, a 6-foot-5 forward from Pine Ridge High School in Deltona, Florida, committed to join the Northern Vermont University-Lyndon men’s basketball program — the 10th Hornets newcomer for the 2020 season.
Trapani, a 2019 graduate of Pine Ridge, played three varsity seasons and was team captain in his senior year. He led the Panthers to its best season and first playoff win in several seasons while averaging 8.6 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game. He was named his team’s Offensive Player of the Year and was an honorable mention All-Area selection.
An outstanding well rounded student, Trapani was named to the Pine Ridge Hall of Fame for Athletics & Academics. He was captain of the Pine Ridge bowling team for two seasons. He also participated in several volunteer and service projects, including running a science expo, judging the school science fair, and cleaning the local beaches.
NVU-Lyndon men’s basketball coach David Pasiak very happy that Trapani is making his way to the Hornets. “We originally recruited Aiden in 2019, so it’s great that he will be joining our program a year older, stronger, and more developed. He has a versatile game and will certainly help to bolster our frontcourt. Most importantly, he’s a high character guy who is all about the team.”
Daniel Courson, Trapani’s coach at Pine Ridge, added, “Aiden knows how to score the basketball. He is a great team player and has no problem doing the dirty work. Always the first one in the gym and the last to leave.”
Trapani joins Brett Roy of Newport, Isaac McCann of Phoenix, Jeremy Peralta of Hagerstown, Maryland, Max Milton of Ithaca, N.Y., Kai Burridge of New York City, Nicco Carter of Cleveland Heights, Ohio, Mondwell Bukle of Stuttgart, Germany, Yusuf Elhag of Oldsmar, Fla., and Joey Gannon of Fair Haven.
WOMEN’S HOOPS
Nyah Garner, a 5-5 transfer guard from Birmingham, Ala., will join the Hornets for the upcoming season. Garner is a 2019 graduate of Jackson-Olin High School in Birmingham. She played briefly for Missouri Valley College in Fall 2019 before spending the spring semester at Lawson State Community College.
Garner averaged 12.8 points, 3.1 assists, and 2.7 steals per game as a senior at Jackson-Olin. She was named the Mustangs’ Most Improved Player and was an All-City selection. Garner spent her first three high school years at A.H. Parker High School in Birmingham, where she was the team’s three-time Most Valuable Player and Most Improved Player. Garner was an Honor Roll student all four high school years and made the Dean’s List at Lawson State in Spring 2020.
“Nyah is a tenacious and athletic guard with tremendous potential,” said Lyndon coach Ben Arsenault. “Her work ethic is exceptional and her aggressive-natured playing style fits perfectly with our program.”
Garner is excited to continue her career at Lyndon.
“I chose NVU-Lyndon simply because they are giving me another chance to showcase my talents that I have worked so hard for and I’m going to prove that they made the right choice,” she said. “No matter how hard life gets keep running.”
Garner joins Kerigan Disorda of Fair Haven, Rachel Lawson of Northfield, Lexi Welch of Lancaster, N.H., Karly Cordwell of Milan, N.H., and Michaela Dowd of Canaan, N.H., in Lyndon’s 2020 recruiting class.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Samantha Harrison, a 5-3 midfielder from Willsboro High School in Willsboro, N.Y., has committed to the Lyndon women’s soccer program for the 2020-21 academic year.
Harrison led Willsboro to the New York State Public High School Athletic Association Section VII Class D semifinals in her senior year. She scored five goals and added seven assists that season, and was named a First-Team Section VII Class D All-Star after being an honorable mention selection as a junior. Harrison also received the girls soccer Humility and Leadership Award and was named Willsboro’s Outstanding Senior Athlete. Harrison was also a honors student in all four of her high school years and was a three-year member of the National Honor Society.
“Sam displays solid athleticism and is extremely versatile,” coach Ben Arsenault. “She is projected to play multiple positions which increases her value in our program. Not only does she have the ability to defend she is also a willing passer and facilitator on the field. Sam also has the ability to score goals which is a distinct need we have in our program.”
Harrison is the first member of Lyndon’s 2020-21 recruiting class.
