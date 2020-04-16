LYNDONVILLE — The Northern Vermont University-Lyndon baseball team celebrated virtual Senior Day by recognizing its seven-member senior class.
Chris April (Rollinsford, N.H.), Tyler Davis (Barre, Blue Mountain ), Sam Ognenoff (Brattleboro), Matt Page (Groton, Blue Mountain), Michael Pena (New City, N.Y.), Tucker Root (Middlefield, Conn.), and Codi Smith (Hartford) have all played key roles in the most successful stretch for the program since Lyndon rejoined the NCAA in 2010.
April, an infielder and criminal justice major, was batting .400 with a .667 on base percentage when this season ended prematurely due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He has played 60 games in his Lyndon career, and finishes with 25 hits and 15 runs batted in. In the field he recorded 39 putouts and 65 assists for his career.
“Chris has been a regular infielder throughout his career,” said Hornets head coach Reece Tanguay. “He has a terrific attitude and leads by example.”
Davis, a right-handed pitcher and cinema production major, made three appearances this season, starting twice. He recorded eight strikeouts in 9.1 innings pitched. Over his career Davis has 27 appearances with 16 starts. He has eight wins to his credit and has struck out 90 batters. He has a 5.44 career earned run average, and was coming off of an outstanding 2019 season in which he won four games and posted a 3.13 ERA with 50 strikeouts over 46 innings.
“Tyler has been one of our best pitchers since transferring for the 2016-2017 academic year. He has worked extremely hard and improved significantly,” Tanguay said.
Ognenoff, an infielder and pitcher and an accounting and business administration double major, played in three games this spring, including one five-inning five strikeout appearance on the mound. Over his Hornet career he played in 92 games, with 22 runs scored and 20 hits. He had 72 putouts and 126 assists in the field and struck out 20 in eight pitching appearances. Ognenoff was also a member of the Hornet men’s soccer team this past fall.
“Sam has been a valuable utility infielder and pitcher throughout his career,” Tanguay said. “Sam has appeared in 92 games over 3-plus years, playing five positions. Sam has been one of our best defenders, displaying great hands and a powerful arm.”
Page, a right-handed pitcher and elementary education/special education double major, started two games and came out of the bullpen once this season. He struck out six in 10.2 innings. Over his career, Page threw 75.1 innings over 28 appearances, including 11 starts. He has 51 strikeouts and a 5.38 career earned run average.
“Matt was the most improved pitcher on our staff in the past four years,’ Tanguay said. “He has worked incredibly hard and developed into one of our best.”
Pena, an infielder and exercise science major, returned to the program this year after missing the 2019 season. He played in all 10 games this spring and picked up six hits, including three doubles, and drove in five runs. Pena’s Hornet career began in 2016. Over three plus seasons he played in 45 games, recording 12 hits and 11 runs batted in. He also notched 56 putouts and 10 assists in the field, good for a .904 fielding percentage.
Tanguay was a teammate of Pena’s in his freshman season. He reminisced: “Michael is the only player left on the team that was a former teammate of mine. He has been an integral part of the growth of this program over the past five years. He has been a leader and a hard worker who has improved significantly. Over the first 10 games this year, Mike played five positions, including pitcher.”
Root, a first baseman and designated hitter and business administration major, had a .395 on base percentage this spring. He played in all 10 games. He has a .273 batting average and a .395 on base percentage for his 65 game Hornet career. He has amassed 47 hits, including 11 doubles, and has driven in 31 runs. He has a .946 fielding percentage with 67 putouts.
“Tucker has been our most improved player over four years,” Tanguay said. “He’s been one of our hardest workers and has stepped into a leadership role this year.”
Smith, a center fielder and right-handed pitcher, played in nine games this spring, including two on the mound. He had six hits at the plate and struck out 12 batters in 5.2 innings pitched. Smith posted a .313 batting average with a .432 slugging percentage over his career. He delivered 125 hits, including 20 doubles and 14 triples, drove in 65 runs, and stole 11 bases. He was stellar in the outfield, recording 223 putouts and 27 assists with only one error for a .996 fielding percentage. On the mound he pitched eight times with four starts, striking out 25 batters in 19.2 innings. Smith was a second-team NAC All-Conference selection in 2018.
“Codi has had a phenomenal career and has been one of the best players in the NAC for three years,” Tanguay said. “He is a terrific outfielder and hitter.”
These seven seniors, all four-year players in the program, have been integral to the Hornets’ recent success. Lyndon has made three straight appearances in the North Atlantic Conference championship tournament, with third-place finishes in 2018 and 2019 following a fourth place finish in 2017. The 2019 team posted a 22-21 overall record, the most wins as an NCAA Division III program, and posted a program best 11-5 conference mark that earned them the No. 2 seed in the NAC tournament.
