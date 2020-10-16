College Hoops: Ex-Hilltopper Carlisle Named Hornet Hoops Captain

LYNDONVILLE— Antonio Carlisle, a former standout at St. J Academy, was named on Thursday one of three team captains for the NVU-Lyndon men’s basketball team for the 2020-21 season.
The 5-foot-10, 182-pound junior guard is heading into his second season with the Hornets. He had a career-high 19 points in a game against SUNY-Canton last winter.
“Antonio joined our program mid-season last year and quickly earned the respect of everyone in our program,” said Lyndon coach David Pasiak. “He’s a high-character young man with a great work ethic. His teammates have recognized his positive attitude and leadership, both vocally and by example, by selecting him as one of our captains. From my standpoint as head coach, Antonio is a pleasure to coach and a great representative of our program and our university.”
Carlisle joins fellow captains Zach Falkenburg, a junior out of New York and Tyrese Harris, a sophomore guard from Germany.
“I think it shows that I have a respectable voice and the guys on the team agree with what I am saying,” said Carlisle, who was a three-year captain for the Hilltopper hoops team. “It’s a good sign from a leadership standpoint, but I am glad we have two other captains.
“When it comes down to it, we are everyone’s voice and we’re just helping other players voice that.”
