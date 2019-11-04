College hoops: Ex-SJA standout Porter to play for Hornets

Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
LYNDONVILLE — Saleena Porter, a 5-foot-10 forward from St. Johnsbury, is joining the Northern Vermont University-Lyndon women’s basketball program for the coming season.
Porter is transferring to NVU-Lyndon from Endicott College in Beverly, Mass.. A 2019 graduate of St. Johnsbury Academy, she was a member of back-to-back Division I championship teams with the Hilltoppers. As a senior she averaged 5.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 1.0 steals per game. She shot 50.0% from the floor and 82.4% from the free-throw line.
