College hoops: Ex-Spartan Welch to join NVU-Lyndon

LYNDONVILLE — Lexi Welch, a 5-foot-3 guard from White Mountains Regional High School in Whitefield, N.H., committed to play for Northern Vermont University-Lyndon women’s basketball program, it was revealed Thursday.
Welch attended NVU-Johnson in 2019-20, where she was a Dean’s List student but did not play. She will study accounting at Lyndon.
“My decision to play for this program was a no-brainer as soon as I stepped into the gym for the first time,” Welch said. “This team is inviting and every single player is dedicated and works hard. I couldn’t ask for a better opportunity to pursue my basketball career.”
Welch averaged 7.0 points at White Mountains, where she was a four-year varsity player and a three-year starter. As a senior in 2018-19, she led her team with 9.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game and a 1.73 assists to turnover ratio. She also averaged 2.4 steals per game and posted an effective field goal percentage of 32% as White Mountains posted a 14-5 record and reached the second round of the Division III state tournament.
Welch was named White Mountains’ Most Distinguished Basketball Player and received the athletic department’s Athlete That Went Above and Beyond Award.
“I am ecstatic to announce that Lexi Welch has committed to NVU-Lyndon,” Hornets coach Ben Arsenault said. “Lexi is a workhorse and I can’t wait to see her energy and competitive spirit on the hardwood. Lexi’s defensive skillset, ability to rebound the ball from the guard position, and her ability to be a positive decision maker with the ball are all extremely attractive attributes that we are adding to our squad. Lexi has the ability to make a mark on multiple facets of the game which will help her transition to college basketball.”
Brent Covell, Welch’s coach at White Mountains, added, “Lexi is a ballhawk. A very good rebounder of the ball. She is a fiery player and does the dirty work. She can effectively run an offense and she has a great knack for the game. She is unselfish and will play and go hard at all times.”
Welch joins Kerigan Disorda of Fair Haven and Rachel Lawson of Northfield in NVU-Lyndon’s 2020 recruiting class.
