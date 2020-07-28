College hoops: Former Fair Haven star Coloutti to play ball at Lyndon

LYNDONVILLE — Cam Coloutti, a 6-foot-1 guard and 2019 graduate of Fair Haven Union committed to the Northern Vermont University-Lyndon men’s basketball program, the school announced Tuesday.
In his junior season, 2017-18, Coloutti averaged 30.3 points per game in the postseason in leading Fair Haven to the Vermont Division II state championship, the Slaters’ first state title in 16 years.
He averaged 22.5 points, six rebounds, five assists, and three steals over the entire season and was named to the Burlington Free Press All-State team. Coloutti scored 1,285 points in his four-year varsity career, the fourth highest total in Fair Haven history. He was selected to the Vermont Baasketball Coaches Association Dream Dozen as one of the top underclassmen in the state three times, was a team captain for three seasons, and was a three-time Marble Valley League All-League selection.
Coloutti also excelled on the football field. He quarterbacked the Slaters to the 2017 Division II State Championship and set Vermont records for most passing yards, attempts, completions, and touchdowns. He was a three-time All-State selection by both the Burlington Free Press and the Vermont Interscholastic Football League coaches. As a senior he was selected to play in both the Vermont North-South Senior All-Star Game and the Vermont-New Hampshire Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl Game.
NVU-Lyndon men’s basketball coach David Pasiak is thrilled that Coloutti will be continuing his career at Lyndon. “Cam is one of the most accomplished all-around athletes to come out of Vermont in recent years. He led teams to state titles on the hardwood and on the gridiron, and will bring that winning mentality to our program. I am very excited that he has decided to continue his athletic career at NVU-Lyndon, and I’m looking forward to working with him.”
Coloutti is the 11th member of the 2020 Hornets recruting class. He joins Brett Roy of Newport, Isaac McCann of Phoenix, Jeremy Peralta of Hagerstown, Md., Max Milton of Ithaca, N.Y., Kai Burridge of New York, N.Y., Nicco Carter of Cleveland Heights, Ohio, Mondwell Bukle of Stuttgart, Germany, Yusuf Elhag of Oldsmar, Fla., Joey Gannon of Fair Haven and Aiden Trapani from Deltona, Florida.
