College hoops: Forwards Gannon, Elhag join Hornets program

LYNDONVILLE — The Northern Vermont University-Lyndon men’s basketball team added length and depth to the 2020 roster on Tuesday, getting commitments from a pair of 6-foot-4 forwards.
Fair Haven’s Joey Gannon and Yusuf Elhag from East Lake High School in Tarpon Springs, Florida, are the Hornets’ latest additions to a nine-man class for the upcoming hoops season.
Elhag was a two-year varsity player for two-time regional and district champion East Lake. This past season the Eagles finished 26-4, the best record in school history, and advanced to the Florida High School Athletic Association Class 6A state semifinals. In 2018-19, East Lake finished 24-5 and reached the Class 8A quarterfinals. Yusuf also played club basketball with Lakeside AAU.
“Yusuf brings the experiences of playing in a winning program that competed at a very high level, and he understands all of the little things that are integral to championship teams,” said Lyndon coach David Pasiak. “He has great upside as a player and I’m excited to see him develop. Most importantly, he’s a high character young man that will be a great fit in our culture.”
Gannon was a key member in Fair Haven’s back-t0-back Vermont Division II state titles in 2018 and ‘19. He averaged 12 points and 12 rebounds per game for the Slaters and was named the recipient of the team’s Unsung Hero Award.
He was a two-time Southern Vermont League D-II All-League selection and was selected for the Vermont Basketball Coaches Association Senior All-Star Game. Gannon was also a standout football player at Fair Haven. He was a D-II All-State selection as a defensive lineman and tight end and was selected for the North/South Senior All-Star Game and the New Hampshire-Vermont Maple Sugar Bowl.
“Joey brings a championship pedigree from Fair Haven,” Pasiak said. “He is an outstanding all-around athlete and will help to solidify our frontcourt. Most importantly, he’s a terrific young man and a great teammate who will make a positive contribution to our culture and our foundation.”
Gannon and Elhag join Brett Roy of Newport, Isaac McCann of Phoenix, Jeremy Peralta of Hagerstown, Maryland, Max Milton of Ithaca, N.Y., Kai Burridge of New York City, Nicco Carter of Cleveland Heights, Ohio, and Mondwell Bukle of Stuttgart, Germany in Lyndon’s 2020 recruiting class.
