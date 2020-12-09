College Hoops: Harris, Bukle Latest Hornets To Come From Military Families In Germany

LYNDONVILLE — A quick scan of the Northern Vermont University-Lyndon men’s basketball roster reveals that the Hornets have come to Lyndon from many different points of origin. A half dozen are homegrown Vermonters, while five come from neighboring New York. Two Floridians, a Marylander and an Arizonan are also on the roster.
But the two Hornets coming the farthest are a pair of guards who came to Lyndon from across the Atlantic Ocean.
Tyrese Harris (Wiesbaden, Germany) and Mondwell Bukle (Stuttgart, Germany) both grew up in military families. They were two of the top players in all of Department of Defense Education Activity-Europe high school basketball. Harris led Wiesbaden High School to three consecutive Division I Semifinal appearances and one championship game, and was a three-time All-Europe, All-Region and All-Conference selection. Bukle led his team to the Division I Semifinals in his only season playing in Germany. He was the leading scorer in the division.
Harris arrived at Lyndon in the Fall of 2019, following his graduation from Wiesbaden. He credits a former Hornet and Wiesbaden alumnus, Darren Williams Jr., with connecting him to Lyndon.
“Even though I had several choices to play at for college, I felt like Lyndon was the best fit for me because it was a small school where the only things I have to focus on is improving my game and education,” he said.
After a slow start to his freshman season, Harris made the adjustment to playing at the college level. He played in 21 games, scoring 40 points and adding 33 assists and 24 rebounds on the season. He averaged 11.2 minutes per game over the final 10 games of the season and had a breakout 15-point outing in a late-season win over Maine Maritime Academy. Harris has also quickly earned the respect of his teammates, as they have selected him as one of the team’s three captains for 2020-21.
Bukle graduated from Stuttgart in 2018. He stayed in Germany for a year, then enrolled at Colorado Mesa University in 2019. Bukle was in Colorado before his family got stationed in Germany, so he had a familiarity with that part of the country.
Stuttgart coach Christopher Jackson then connected Bukle with NVU-Lyndon and set things in motion for him to become a Hornet. Bukle’s motivation was simple. “I just wanted to play basketball thats the main reason why I came.”
Wiesbaden and Stuttgart squared off against each other four times in 2018-19, with the two teams splitting 2-2. Harris recalled playing against Bukle. “I first heard about Mondwell my junior year. He was a big story for his school because they were not a big-time basketball school beforehand. We played four times, splitting 2-2 and they ended our chances at an undefeated season deep in the schedule. Two of the four games I didn’t play much due to ankle sprains. However, it was always a battle to the end and even matchups in all four games. All four games were decided by single-digit wins. A lot of other schools came to watch us play against each other because it was one of the top point guard matchups in the area.”
Bukle and Harris quickly came to respect each other’s games. Bukle said, “I didn’t know Tyrese that well but, I knew of him. Tyrese is a calm collected guy who is a solid guard on the court when it comes to playing basketball.” Harris added “Mondwell is very talented and can score the ball very well. I think he can help our team this year in many ways and I look forward to playing alongside him rather than against him.”
Both Harris and Bukle feel that growing up in military households prepared them well for the adjustment to college life. According to Harris “One thing growing up in a military family helped me with is social skills. I moved a lot so i had to learn how to meet new people and make new friends all the time which was a good tool to have when I first got to Vermont because I did not know anybody there.” Bukle concurred. “It is nice growing up in the military because you get so much access to things that normal civilians can’t really get into. There was no adjustment being at college.”
Hornet head men’s basketball coach David Pasiak says that the influence of military upbringing is apparent in both young men. “Tyrese and Mondwell, like Darren Williams before them, are extremely respectful and well mannered. Their parents have done a great job of raising them to be the people that they are. They certainly reflect the virtues that our servicemen and women exhibit every day.”
Even with that preparation, both Hornets still face some of the same challenges that most college students face when they first head off to college.
For Harris, it’s the distance from his family. “The biggest challenge with being away at college is not being able to see your family. My parents never missed a game before college and them being all the way in Texas (where they are now stationed) does not allow them to see me play in person.”
For Bukle, it’s more the day-to-day. “The biggest challenge is doing everything on my own like paying bills and staying active.” He’s also not yet a fan of the Vermont snow.
Harris and Bukle are continuing the line of players from military families in Germany to play for the Hornets. Darren Williams Jr., who attended the same high school as Harris, played for the Hornets from 2014 to 2018. As a senior in 2017-18 he averaged 9.1 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game for the Hornets. After wrapping up his playing days he served as an assistant coach in 2018-19.
Williams knew Harris from his Wiesbaden days and recruited him to Lyndon. “I met Tyrese through a program called Attention to Detail. It was a summer basketball program to help kids develop their skill. I was impressed with Tyrese’s skill at his young age. After talking to him what stood out to me was how he was willing to sacrifice anything to get just a little bit better at basketball each day.”
Williams was recruited to Lyndon in 2014 when former Hornet head coach Chris Dorsey saw his highlight video and liked his potential. Like Harris and Bukle, Williams felt that growing up in a military family helped him make the adjustment to college life. “Growing up in a military family you meet all types of people. So, when i came to college at Lyndon the military lifestyle made it easier for me to adjust to the different types of people i would encounter at Lyndon.”
Williams enjoyed Lyndon’s intimate setting but would like to see the university continue to increase diversity on campus. “What I like most at Lyndon was how the classes were small so it gave you that one on one experience with your professor. What I least liked at Lyndon was the lack of diversity. I didn’t see a lot of African-American kids going to the school so I felt like a lot of students didn’t understand the issues I had to go through. They could use more diverse student activities.”
Williams hopes that students like Harris and Bukle will benefit from efforts like Lyndon FAIR (Fairness, Awareness, Inclusion, and Relationships), which endeavors to build an incerasingly diverse and inclusive campus community.
When asked what he would say to future prospective students from Germany, Williams had this advice. “To the other athletes considering Lyndon I would say come in with a positive attitude, come in with an open mind, have fun, don’t be afraid to step out of your comfort zone.”
Harris also had some advice. “Lyndon is a cool little place with many different people. One thing I would say to a person interested in Lyndon from overseas is that it is not much different. The environment is very green and the communities are small and welcoming just like those in Germany.”
Bukle shared a different perspective. “The atmosphere at Lyndon is very different than what a person outside from Vermont is used to. This includes the people you meet being different from what you are used to entirely.” Both players rate being a part of the basketball team and getting to spend time with their teammates as the thing they enjoy most.
Pasiak hopes that NVU-Lyndon continues to be a destination of choice for student-athletes from military families, both in Germany and around the world, for years to come. “We couldn’t ask for any better representatives of our program than Darren, Tyrese, and Mondwell. They reflect our four core values and have been a pleasure to work with. We hope to have more players from military families in the future.”
As for the current Hornet roster, Williams is looking forward to watching Harris and Bukle follow in his footsteps. “All it takes is one person to open the door. I am excited to see where they go from here.”
