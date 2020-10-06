LYNDONVILLE — Kaine Allred, a 6-foot-4 wing player from Grand County High School in Moab, Utah, committed to play for the Northern Vermont University-Lyndon men’s basketball program for the fall 2021 semester.
Allred, a 2020 graduate of Grand County, capped his high school career with an outstanding senior season. He set school single-season records by scoring 510 points and averaging 20.4 points per game. He also averaged 7.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 1.4 steals per contest in leading the Red Devils to the second round of Utah High School Athletic Association Class 3A state tournament. He was a third-team Class 3A All-State selection and an All-Region 12 pick. Allred was also the region champion in the long jump and vice president of the senior class.
NVU-Lyndon men’s basketball coach David Pasiak is very happy to land Allred as the Hornets’ first 2021 recruit. “We initially recruited Kaine during his senior year. He is a very solid all-around player who will provide us with perimeter length and the ability to get to the basket and finish and knock down the open shot. Now, I would expect that being a year older and stronger will only help him to make the transition to the college level. He is a high character young man with a great work ethic who will be an outstanding addition to our program.”
Grand County head coach Scott Horton spoke highly of Allred. “I can tell you that I could only hope to have a player like Kaine on my team every year just for the fact that he shows up to practice or games ready to compete, he plays the game not wanting to ever lose and always gives everything he has.
“He will give what he has every play and as I watched him prior to playing varsity basketball his work ethic was awesome. He spent countless hours working on his game and I know he will help if not lead any team he plays for.”
