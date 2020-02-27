WATERVILLE, Maine — Northern Vermont University-Lyndon sophomore Zach Falkenburg (Bridgeport, N.Y.) was named to the 2019-20 North Atlantic Conference men’s basketball all-conference second team, as selected by conference coaches and announced on Thursday. Senior Damon Denteh (Jamaica, N.Y.) was named to the NAC men’s basketball sportsmanship team.

Falkenburg is the first Hornet to receive All-Conference honors since Charles Correa Jr. was named to the second team in 2016-17. He was the Hornets’ leading scorer this season, averaging 15.4 points per game, which places him fourth in the NAC. He is the NAC’s top percentage three-point shooter (45.9%) and ranks among the conference leaders in field goal percentage (third at 54.0%) and free throw percentage (sixth at 74.5%).

