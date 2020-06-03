LYNDONVILLE — Karly Cordwell, a 5-foot-11 forward from Gorham High School (N.H.) committed to the Northern Vermont University-Lyndon women’s basketball program for the fall 2020 semester.
Cordwell will study Global Studies with a History concentration at Lyndon.
Cordwell averaged a team best 12.9 points per game as a senior at Gorham, shooting 63% from the free throw line. She was a New Hampshire Basketball Coaches Organization Division IV All-State honorable mention selection. She was also selected to play in the NHBCO Senior All-Star Game and the GSC North South Game. Cordwell scored 869 points in her four-year varsity career.
Cordwell also excelled in the classroom. She was a high honors and honor roll student all four of her high school years and was a three-year member of the National Honor Society. She was recognized as a NHBCO All-Academic Team selection.
“Karly is an energetic big with plus athleticism and drive,” said Lyndon coach Ben Arsenault. “Her competitive nature sets her apart and I can’t wait to see her in action this coming season. Karly’s offensive skillset in the post and around the rim will be a huge bonus to our offense this season. In addition, Karly’s ability to control the glass will help tackle a need for our program this coming season”
Cordwell’s high school coach, Joseph Cassady, also spoke highly of his former player. “Karly is an exemplary student-athlete, a fierce competitor, and a dedicated teammate. I’m so happy she has the opportunity to continue to compete in basketball, a sport she loves and to which she has dedicated much of her life. Northern Vermont University-Lyndon has gained a stellar representative of their school and basketball program in the form of this headstrong, respectful, and kind young woman.”
Cordwell is excited to become a Hornet. “I think that this program will be great for me, and I’m really looking forward to it. I’ve always loved basketball and I’m excited to have the full experience with a team that is close and that cares for each other, because that’s something that I’ve always appreciated. The girls and coaches are really kind, and the facilities look awesome. It’s a great opportunity that I’m very happy to have taken.”
Cordwell joins Kerigan Disorda of Fair Haven, Rachel Lawson of Northfield, and Lexi Welch of Lancaster, N.H., in Lyndon’s 2020 recruiting class.
